Bagpipers Rock AC/DC Classic While Setting New World Record

It was a long way to the top, but 374 bagpipers made their way to Melbourne's Federation Square on Wednesday (Nov. 12) where they rocked AC/DC's "It's a Long Way to the Top" during what is considered to be a world record setting performance.

Dubbed "The Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash," the event was organized to coincide with the start of AC/DC's Australian tour. The band were set to embark on their first Australian concert in a decade just a few hours later at the nearby Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What Other Significance Did the World Record Attempt Hold?

While the Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash was held ahead of AC/DC's tour opening show, organizers made sure that the event held other strong significance for AC/DC fans and the bagpipers alike.

The location of the event was chosen because it was the same street where the band initially filmed their 1976 video for "It's a Long Way to the Top" as they hopped on a truck bed and performed while it drove through city traffic. That clip saw singer Bon Scott tooting his own bagpipe alongside three members of Melbourne's own Rats of Tobruk Pipe Band. Two of the members of that group — Kevin Conlon and Les Kenfield — were in attendance and took part in the record breaking attempt.

“It didn't strike you at the time how big this event is until now," Kenfield told Australian Broadcasting Corp (per The Temple Daily Telegraph). “Now it’s one of the greatest things — probably the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

See several clips from the event below followed by the original AC/DC video for "It's a Long Way to the Top."

Melbourne Bagpipers Breaking World Record on AC/DC's "It's a Long Way to the Top"

AC/DC, "It's a Long Way to the Top"

More Stats and Facts About The Melbourne Bagpipe Bash World Record

Per The Temple Daily Telegraph, the bagpipers were attempting to break the previous record of 333 bagpipers united together to play on a song. That record was set in Bulgaria in 2012. Initially organizers were hoping for 350 pipers, but eventually 374 were counted as they attempted to set the record.

The oldest bagpiper to take part in the world record breaking attempt was 98-year-old Gavin Davey, who shared that it was a "joyful finale" to his long musical life.

Blunt Magazine revealed that there were also students from Melbourne's Scotch College, players who traveled in from all around Victoria and the rest of Australia and even one piper who made the trip from New Zealand.

Additionally, actor Gerard Butler (300, Olympus Has Fallen) was also in attendance (though not playing) as he was enjoying an early birthday celebration.

After the performance, the pipers stuck around and played "Happy Birthday" and "Amazing Grace" for those viewers who had gathered to catch the record breaking moment.

Was It a Record Breaking Moment?

The Australian Book of Records, which has been certifying records since 2012, confirmed that there were 374 pipers that had played together to break the previous record set by the 333 pipers in Bulgaria in 2012.

However, the more well known Guinness World Records, who had confirmed the Bulgarian record, told the Associated Press that they hadn't been approached to certify the Melbourne world record attempt.