AC/DC will extend their Power Up tour into 2026. The Aussie rockers just announced a series of new dates throughout North and South America for next year.

The South/Latin American leg begins on Feb. 24 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and concludes on April 7 in Mexico City. The North American leg launches on July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wraps on Sept. 29 in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Nov. 7). You can see the full list of dates below.

How AC/DC Bounced Back From the Brink for the Power Up Tour

AC/DC launched their Power Up tour in May 2024. It marked their first full-length trek since 2016's tumultuous Rock or Bust tour, although they got their feet wet with a performance at 2023's Power Trip festival.

Lead singer Brian Johnson had to prematurely bow out of the Rock or Bust tour due to a risk of hearing loss. The band tapped Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose to fill in on the final shows.

Johnson returned to the fold in 2020, and AC/DC released their most recent album, Power Up, in November of that year. They returned to the stage nearly three years later and continue to support the album on the tour of the same name.

AC/DC 2026 Tour Dates

Feb. 24 - Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio de Morumbis

March 11 - Santiago, CL @ Parque Estadio Nacional

March 23 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

April 7 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

July 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 15 - Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

July 19 - Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium

July 24 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

July 28 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Levi's Stadium

Aug. 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 13 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Aug. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 31 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 4 - Notre Dame, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium

Sept. 8 - St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center

Sept. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sept. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

Sept. 25 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Sept. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field