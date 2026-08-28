Here are nine stripped-down grunge songs that still go hard... at least emotionally.

The bands that made up the grunge scene in the late '80s and early '90s weren't known for being soft and delicate. They didn't really write love songs and ballads — instead, they were admired for their abrasiveness, being unabashed and for covering subject matter in songs that were often avoided by previous generations of rock, such as personal turmoil and societal issues.

That isn't to say that Alice in Chains, Nirvana and their contemporaries never had gentler moments in their music. Some of the grunge groups' most beloved songs are mostly acoustic and yet they still sound unapologetically like themselves.

Below we listed grunge songs that are mostly acoustic and lack intense electric instrumentation and percussion that still make us feel just as alive as their heavier tracks do. Because sometimes a song's message and the emotions it evokes are more intense than the desire to bang your head and break shit.

READ MORE: The Most Metal Song by 11 Grunge Bands

Some of these bands re-recorded alternate acoustic versions of their songs and others actually performed many of them on MTV Unplugged, but our picks are tracks that were originally recorded this way.

If you notice that some obvious bands are missing from this list, it's because they don't have many songs that are actually mostly acoustic or stripped down. We also limited it to one song per artist so there wouldn't be too much repetition.

Keep scrolling to see our picks. Each song is embedded so you can listen as you go.

Check out our '30 Years of Grunge' series on YouTube!