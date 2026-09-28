VOTE: Better 1992 Album – Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ vs. Stone Temple Pilots’ ‘Core’

It's that time again! We're hopping in the way back machine, traveling back to Sept. 29, 1992. Grunge is really taking off and you've got two killer new albums out. But imagine you can only pick one to get until your next paycheck. Is it going to be the new Alice in Chains' album Dirt or this cool new band Stone Temple Pilots and their breakout album Core?

In one corner, you have the already established Alice in Chains now dropping their sophomore set in an era that is more welcoming that when their Facelift album arrived. The Singles soundtrack has helped place "Would?" on your radar, while songs such as "Rooster," "Them Bones," "Angry Chair" and "Down in a Hole" will follow, making it one of grunge's most deep and quality records.

But, lo and behold, they weren't the only band riding the grunge wave on this release date. Stone Temple Pilots showed grunge could grow from places outside Seattle with their 1992 debut Core. The record gave us "Dead and Bloated," "Sex Type Thing," "Plush," "Wicked Garden" and "Creep," pretty much standing their ground with radio hits.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: The Best Grunge Songs of Each Year From 1987-1998

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

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