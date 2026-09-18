The 5 Best Closing Songs on Grunge Albums

Here are the five best closing songs on grunge albums.

While the opening track on a record has the incredibly important task of capturing a listener's attention, drawing them in and setting the stage for the rest of the songs, the closing track's job is arguably just as important because it has to end on a strong enough note to entice the fan to return for another listen at some point.

It's basically the closing statement in an argument, similar to a lawyer's summation in court during a trial to convince the jury to side with them.

READ MORE: The 5 Best Grunge Album Openers of All Time

There were obviously a lot more than five grunge bands that rose to fame in the first half of the '90s and there were countless albums from all of them, but we wanted to keep this one short and sweet for the sake of really highlighting the importance of these songs to their respective albums.

Therefore, you'll see picks for each of the "Big 4" grunge bands in addition to one other group. We only chose one per artist so there wouldn't be a lot of repetition.

Keep scrolling to see our picks for the best closing tracks on grunge albums to see why sequencing truly does matter.

Check out our "30 Years of Grunge" series on YouTube!