The 5 Best Grunge Album Openers of All Time

What are the best grunge album openers of all time?

The sequence of an album is pretty important to support the overall message the artist is trying to convey, but the opening track has an especially difficult job because it's typically the listener's first impression.

Back in the day, artists didn't release four to five singles before the record came out. So unless people heard the first one or two singles on the radio or music channels like MTV, buying and listening to an album was how anyone became familiar with them.

Think back to the first time you listened to one of your favorite albums, and the feelings that were evoked by the very first song. Chances are, if it's a really good album, then it has a really good opener, otherwise it may not have pulled you in so strongly.

We decided to look back on some of the biggest albums of the grunge era and pick which of them had the most enticing opening tracks. The ones we chose were from albums that came out between 1990 and 1994.

The selections may be somewhat predictable, but they're popular songs for a reason — they're that damn good. These artists clearly knew the importance of first impressions and did their damndest to make sure they drew listeners in right off the bat.