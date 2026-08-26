Teen Guitar Phenom Gets ‘America’s Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer for Soundgarden Cover

Congrats are in order for 16-year-old singer and guitar prodigy Nene Royal, who received the Golden Buzzer for her Soundgarden cover during Tuesday's (Aug. 25) America's Got Talent quarterfinals that immediately advanced her to the live shows.

Could we possibly have a hard rocking America's Got Talent champ in the making?

Royal certainly put herself in the conversation with a blistering performance of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" that received a thunderous standing ovation. This prompted AGT judge Mel B. to use the Golden Buzzer, which is only allowed for one competitor during the show to advance without having to go through a public vote.

About Nene Royal's "Black Hole Sun" Performance

After an intro package that spotlighted YouTube commentators and reaction video content creators setting the tone for how much Royal has been generating buzz online, the young musician from Phuket City, Thailand took the stage.

As has become tradition with her performances, she let out a blood-curdling scream early amidst some nimble guitar playing before pulling back into the crux of the '90s grunge era favorite. With full-fledged production of a red and yellow-hued wall and smoke machine effects surrounding her, Royal embraced the hauntingly dark spirit of the song.

READ MORE: The Metal Bands Soungarden's Kim Thayil Listened To in the '80s

Finding moments in the song to display both the tenderness and power of her vocal and allowing room to showcase her guitar talents, Royal wowed the audience.

Howie Mandel, who initially championed Royal in her audition, shared, "I know I'm not supposed to say this, but NBC give her the million right now."

Sofia Vergara added that she felt that Nene could legitimately win the competition, complimenting her singing, her playing and her look. "Everybody in the streets asks me about you," confessed the judge. "I think you can win."

Spice Girls singer Mel B., who had control of the Golden Buzzer for the evening then confessed that the heavy music wasn't normally her thing, but added with the crowd noise still not dying down, "Your vocals are on point, your guitar is on point, your look, your energy, your vibe, how could I not do this?" before she plunged her hand giving Royal the night's biggest reward to the delight of the crowd. Royal's family members then joined her onstage for an embrace as she openly wept with joy.

Nene Royal Performs Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" in the America's Got Talent Quarterfinals

What Else Has Nene Royal Performed on 'America's Got Talent'?

Nene Royal has certainly made an impression in her short time on America's Got Talent.

During her audition for the show, she appeared shy and had a quiet demeanor until it came time to perform. During her first scream on her cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie," both members of the judging panel and the audience visibly showed their surprise at what they were viewing.

Nene Royal Auditions With The Cranberries' "Zombie' on America's Got Talent

Howie Mandel immediately became one of her biggest champions as she received a unanimous vote to advance. But this season featured a wrinkle in the season rollout as the judging panel decided they had put too many people through and added a "call back" round to revisit some of the performers to see if they should still advance.

During this period, Mandel asked Nene for a second look, inviting her and several other competitors to The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles where they played in front of an audience as well as Mandel's guest judge, comedienne Nikki Glaser.

This time, Nene dipped into 2000s alt-rock breaking out an electrifying performance of Muse's "Hysteria" that saw her advance without any real pushback.

Nene Royal Advances With Muse's "Hysteria" on 'America's Got Talent'

More About Nene Royal

As was revealed on the show, Royal started playing guitar around age 7. She honed her craft and eventually garnered the attention of Enya Music, who made her a featured artist. Royal is self-taught and largely learned by ear after watching online videos.

She's competed and won several accolades in her native Thailand and has been working on her debut EP of late. You can stay up to date with Nene through her website, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok platforms.

See where Soundgarden ranks amongst '90s Hard Rock's Best Three-Album Hot Streaks in the gallery below.