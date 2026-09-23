It's certainly looking like teen guitar and singing sensation Nene Royal has a legit shot at winning it all on the current season of America's Got Talent. Royal took the stage, delivering an equally haunting and electrifying finale performance of The White Stripes classic "Seven Nation Army" and was met with a standing ovation and universal praise from the judging panel.

The 16-year-old musician from Phuket, Thailand delivered arguably her best performance to date and even took a few artistic liberties with The White Stripes classic. She opened without any instrumentation and with a chilling recitation of the lyrics, playing to the camera with her facial expressions and body movements as some ethereal music set the tone behind her.

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But after the opening verse, Royal turned in a scorching performance that allowed her to showcase more of her guitar talents. She kicked up the tempo and built it up with a guitar squeal before pulling back once more into an intimate closing moment that put the attention back on her voice.

The performance also found the young singer/guitarist displaying a nod to her homeland with a guitar strap that was embossed with "Nene Thailand." She also benefitted from a backing drummer who absolutely crushed it and a kept up with her nimble guitar gymnastics.

Check out the performance below.

Nene Royal Performs The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army' on AGT Finale

What Did the Judges Say?

Special guest judge, musician and YouTuber KSI, shared, "Nene, this is the first time I've ever seen and heard you. I am a fan. That was out of this world. You should be so proud. That was insane."

Mel B, who previously advanced Nene to the final with a golden buzzer on her last performance, added, "Well, I'm glad that I pressed my golden buzzer for you. Not only do you have such a mystical, mysterious stage presence, you're from the best place in the world — Phuket, Thailand — and what you're bringing to this competition is so unique at only 16-years-old, and if you don't win this, I am gonna sell Howie's new house."

Sofia Vergara commented, "I think the world is going crazy because there is nothing like you right now. You're unique. And the rock world is already like we can't get enough of you. Good job and thank you for coming on AGT."

Howie Mandel, one of Nene's biggest champions, returned to the desk from hugging her father and addressed the camera, and said, "The biggest, most talented, most viral talent is right there on that stage. I was standing right there with your father. You should win. Give her the million, America! Give ... her ... the ... million!"

All the adulation comes after her head-turning audition covering The Cranberries' "Zombie," a call-back performance taking on Muse's "Hysteria" and her golden-buzzer winning semifinal performance rocking out Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun."

Does She Have a Chance to Win?

There are 10 performers in total who have made it to the finale. She is one of only two singers still remaining. That said, there are signs that she has a very good shot at taking home the million dollar grand prize and the Las Vegas residency that comes with winning.

Prior to her finale night performance, there was a pre-taped package showing how her life has changed since she first picked up the guitar at age 7. It also showed Nene getting a recent chance meet and jam with The Warning, the sister trio who just landed at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 with their fifth album, Everything's Falling.

The finale tonight (Sept. 23) will also feature a guest performance by Linkin Park. While nothing has been revealed in advance, wouldn't it be great to see Royal let fly with one of her signature screams on a Linkin Park classic while collaborating with the band? That would help put stamp on her name from two big bands in the rock world today.

The universal praise from the judges is also a good sign, as not every act went unscathed from criticism from the judges on their final performances. Howie Mandel, for the second time this season, has pleaded to the viewing audience to give Royal the title. So that support has to help.

We'll find out if Nene Royal is the new America's Got Talent champion when the two-hour finale takes place tonight (Sept. 23) at 9PM ET / 8PM CT on NBC.

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