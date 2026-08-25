If a rock or metal band is going to cover a Dolly Parton song, it's probably going to be "Jolene."

And it's not just rock and metal either. The 1973 song written and recorded by Parton has been oft-covered in just about every language and music genre over the years.

Parton died Aug. 25, 2026, at the age of 80.

READ MORE: Rockers Share Moving Tributes Celebrating Dolly Parton

Before her death, Parton told the story behind "Jolene" countless times. The song, which has a total of only 200 words in its mostly repetitive lyrics, was inspired by a bank teller who allegedly was making advances on Parton's husband.

"She got this terrible crush on my husband. And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention," Parton told NPR in 2008.

The song became one of Parton's first hit singles.

Here are five times rock and metal acts have given us their takes on "Jolene."

The White Stripes (2000)

A month before the release of their second album, De Stijl, in 2000, The White Stripes dropped the single "Hello Operator." It would be the only single released from the album.

But even more notable was the single's B-side, a cover of Parton's "Jolene." During parts of the song, Jack White sounds as though he is barely keeping it together as he and Meg continue to ratchet up the intensity.

The cover is raw and raucous, but also properly honors Parton's original.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes (2006)

Of course, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have covered "Jolene."

The punk rock supergroup's entire library is all covers albums, with each one taking on a different theme. Love Their Country, their fifth studio album, saw the cover band taking on hits from Garth Brooks, Hank Williams and Willie Nelson.

Their hyper-fast cover of Parton's "Jolene" goes full-speed ahead only to take a brief respite for a surprisingly great guitar solo. Parton is punk.

The Sisters of Mercy (2021)

English rock band The Sisters of Mercy cast a darkness over their version of "Jolene." The band's goth rock/new wave sound provides a certain creepiness factor rarely heard in any Parton covers.

The cover, originally recorded by The Sisters of Mercy in 1982, didn't get a proper release until 2021 when it was included in a collection of unearthed BBC recordings. Of course, maybe the world just wasn't ready for a sinister Dolly Parton cover in the '80s anyway.

Rivers Cuomo (2026)

Just when you thought the world couldn't possibly need another cover of "Jolene," Weezer's Rivers Cuomo just up and drops an entirely new take on the song with no real fanfare.

Cuomo casually released a collection of cover song demos on YouTube during Memorial Day weekend in 2026, hitting on everyone from Metallica and Guns N' Roses to Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.

His stripped-down version of "Jolene" is a true gem among all the covers. Cuomo's acoustic guitar bounces right along as he belts out every lyric as if his life depends on it.

Anthony Vincent (In the style of Slipknot, 2026)

Is it a true cover of "Jolene?" Does it even matter?

Anthony Vincent is an internet personality known for his creative and somewhat surprising covers of popular songs. That also includes occasionally mashing up two songs that have no business coming together as one.

In 2026, Vincent took the lyrics from "Jolene," put them to the music from Slipknot's "Duality" and proceeded to do his best Corey Taylor vocal impression.

And even though it sounds a bit gimmicky, it somehow works.

Want even more cover songs? Keep reading for a breakdown of the most played cover songs by more than 60 big rock and metal acts.