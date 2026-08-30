‘She Was Beloved by the Entire Planet’ – Shinedown’s Brent Smith Honors Dolly Parton

The recent death of country music legend and accomplished actress Dolly Parton has understandably garnered countless tributes from rockers (among other people). Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers already posted his dedication to her via the band’s official social media accounts, and now frontman Brent Smith has honored Parton (including explaining why she’s “beloved by the entire planet”) during a recent interview.

Brent Smith's Tribute to Dolly Parton

Smith was a guest on the Australian Musician YouTube channel (uploaded on Aug. 27), and about halfway in, editor Greg Phillips mentioned Parton’s passing before asking Smith about his own “country influences.”

“My country influences came from [Dolly's] era,” Smith began, adding:

Smith then dove deeper into his appreciation for Parton:

As far as Dolly is concerned, I mean, I think there's a reason why the entire world – and I think every single country – I think there's probably 270 flags that are all at half-mast for the next week. I'm saying, like, that gives you an indication of, you know, the – I don't wanna say the “mark” that she left, but the type of individual where she was beloved by the entire planet.

He then spoke about Parton (and actor Tim Curry) dying at the age of 80 in the grader scope of musicians living and performing longer than they used to:

It's tough because, you know, you're in this timeframe where some of these artists that are in their late 70s [or] early 80s – it's weird because 80 almost feels, in this day and age, like, not that old. You see people now living much longer, but also . . . within a two-day period, Dolly Parton pass[ed] away at 80 and then Tim Curry pass[ed] away at 80. Tim was a remarkable artist in his own right. I think what I feel about Dolly is the beautiful [and] positive impression that she left on the world that will – Dolly Parton will be talked about for centuries, you know? I just feel lucky that we had her as long as we had her, and that I was alive during the same time that she was because she was just an extraordinary human being.

You can see Smith’s entire interview with Australian Musician below:

Shinedown's Brent Smith Honors Dolly Parton + More (Aug. 27, 2026)

Smith’s praise for Parton – and country music overall – isn’t too surprising given that he was born in Tennessee. Plus, Shinedown debuted country rock song “Searchlight” (from 2026’s Ei8ht) at the Grand Ole Opry back in October of 2025.

More About Dolly Parton’s Death + Tributes

As Loudwire previously reported, Parton’s death was “announced in a statement from the PR firm True Public Relations, which included a video message from Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver.”

In his message, Seaver clarifies: “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. . . . I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

Loudwire also highlighted her hit song “I Will Always Love You” and acting roles in films such as 9 to 5 and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas in addition to numerous other accomplishments.

Shortly after her passing was made public, dozens of tributes were made on social media and elsewhere.

For instance, Kelly Osbourne said working with her was “one of the greatest honors of [her] life” before thanking her for “paving the way” for “women everywhere to be unapologetically themselves.” Likewise, Joan Jett said that “working with her was one of the highlights of [her] career” and called Parton “a one of a kind, altruistic, down to earth, musical genius.”

Around the same time, Parton was similarly honored by artists such as Within Temptation, Diane Warren, Garbage, Debbie Harry, Nickelback and Motley Crue.

Also, Jack White delightfully covered another one of Parton’s all-time classics, “Jolene,” during his show at London’s Eventim Apollo last Tuesday (Aug. 25).

Bad Wolves’ “Jolene” Cover Drama

Sadly, another recent cover of “Jolene” – by Bad Wolves, who were also recently bullied into dropping off a tour with Skillet – was more problematic, to the point that guitarist AJ Rebollo resigned because of it.

On Aug. 28 – and as Loudwire wrote at the time – “a press release was issued, announcing that the cover of the late country star's classic 1974 hit would be officially released on Monday (Aug. 31).” The statement also mentioned that the track “has been in the works for a while and that Parton herself was planning on contributing vocals to the track.”

In his statement, Rebollo explained: “In short, I can no longer in good faith remain a member and co-sign the decisions constantly being made FOR this band by the label, among other issues I have with the inner workings of the business.”

He also mentioned:

I have been at odds with one too many decisions being made for the band for quite some time, but the final nail in the coffin was the label's decision to move forward with the upcoming Dolly Parton cover, after we blatantly expressed our opposition. We, as an entity, told the label we had no interest in releasing the cover after learning of Dolly's unfortunate passing as her collaboration on the song was no longer a possibility, and we felt it would (understandably) be interpreted as somewhat of a capitalization on her passing from an outside perspective. They went ahead and posted that we were releasing it anyway, despite efforts from more than one member, myself included, to oppose it. With the label completely disregarding numerous decisions we make out of passion, and ultimately just unknowingly exhausting the band's attempts to fully enjoy being here, I am no longer happy here. The amount of hate, negativity, and harassment we receive on a daily basis due to decisions made outside of our control has taken a massive toll on our sanity.

You can read his full statement below:

So, what did Dolly Parton mean to you? Let us know! Also, be sure to check out our list of the best album by 11 post-grunge bands (including Shinedown) below.