Skillet Fans Bully Bad Wolves Singer, Band Drops Off Tour – See Statement

It appears as though Bad Wolves upcoming run with Skillet is over before it began, with singer Sara "Killboy" Skinner revealing that the group bowed out of the tour after pressure from Skillet's fanbase.

The vocalist was the primary issue for the Skillet fanbase, according to Skinner.

What Did Sara "Killboy" Skinner Say About Bad Wolves' Exit From Skillet's Tour?

On Instagram, Skinner addressed the issue at hand, letting it be known that Skillet didn't want the singer publicly commenting on the move.

“I have gathered you all here today to inform you that Bad Wolves will no longer be joining Skillet on their upcoming tour," shared the vocalist. "Now, Skillet‘s camp did not want me to say anything, but apparently a statement has to be made. And I’m not someone who’s ever hidden who the fuck I am, so let’s not leave you to speculate, Okay?!"

Skinner continued, "Here’s the the truth. Skillet announced us on their tour and their fans had a field day doing very extensive research that their booking agents and management did not do. Upon their findings, I am a trans OnlyFans bitch. Now unfortunately, only one of those things is true. Have fun finding out and we will see you on the next tour.”

Skillet have not commented on the matter.

Loudwire reached out to a rep for Skillet for comment, but no response was received at press time.

Bad Wolves + Sara "Killboy" Skinner

Sara "Killboy" Skinner was announced as the new vocalist for Bad Wolves back in June. The announcement came along with the release of a new single, "Paint It Red."

This makes Killboy the band's third vocalist, following original singer Tommy Vext and his successor D.L. Laskiewicz, who exited the band in 2025 to play bass for Falling in Reverse.

Prior to joining the band, Skinner had appeared on the Bad Wolves collaborative track "It's You (2 Months)" that was issued back in 2023.

READ MORE: Bad Wolves Unveil New Singer Sara 'Killboy' Skinner

Drummer and founding member John Boecklin said of Skinner's addition to the lineup, "When we started looking for the next voice of Bad Wolves, we weren't looking for someone to fill a spot; we were looking for someone who could help push this band into its next chapter."

"[Skinner] has an incredible voice, undeniable presence and the kind of versatility that allows us to take our songwriting to places we've never gone before. Beyond the talent, she's brought a renewed energy and excitement into this band," he continued.

About Skillet's Upcoming Tour

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bad Wolves and Escape the Fate would provide support on Skillet's fall tour.

The trek is still on schedule to start Sept. 30 in Schenectady, N.Y., with dates currently booked through Nov. 10 in Orlando, Fla.

The tour was set to serve as Skinner's live debut as Bad Wolves' new frontwoman, but that will now wait until the band books their next shows. The Bad Wolves website currently reflects no scheduled tour dates.

Meanwhile, Skillet still have a full fall itinerary including a mix of traditional live shows and a leg of their fall North American touring dedicated primarily to celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Comatose album. Dates and ticketing info can be found at the Skillet website.

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.