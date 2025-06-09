Falling in Reverse Recruit Hard Rock Singer as New Bassist

When Falling in Reverse took the stage this past weekend, there was a new and recognizable face playing bass (and singing backing vocals) for the band as Bad Wolves frontman Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz was spotted with the group performing at the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany.

There was no mention by the band about the status of Tyler Burgess, who had played bass with the group over two stints from 2018-2021 and 2022 to present day. But fans were quick to notice that Burgess had unfollowed the group and singer Ronnie Radke on socials, reportedly dating back a month ago.

Laskiewicz, who had also previously played guitar for The Acacia Strain before joining Bad Wolves, shared his new gig information through his Instagram account, posting band photos from the stage at both of the weekend festivals. Of the latter performance at Rock Am Ring, he noted, "Most intense show I’ve ever played. 90,000 heads, my 2ND show with FIR. Insane…i’m speechless. Forever Grateful."

DL's Past Comments on Ronnie Radke + Falling in Reverse

There might have been a bit of foreshadowing here, as back in February Laskiewicz shared an Instagram post praising Ronnie Radke and Falling in Reverse.

In it, he commented, "I had a really shitty show one night on the Falling in Reverse/ Papa Roach tour and was feeling dumb low. Wanted to “quit” music honestly. Ronnie sat with me after our set, listened and was super kind. Dude was understanding, supportive, gave me advice and hit me with exactly what i needed to hear. Straight up coach Radke moment, lol he got me so hyped…It had to do with some heckling pos, and Ronnie jokingly (or not lol) was down to go fight this dude. I’ll never forget that."

READ MORE: Second Falling in Reverse Member Warns of Social Media Catfishing

"In a industry where a LOT of people 'Cool guy' the shit out of you, he didn’t. I’ve always been able to sniff out people’s bs, real recognizes real, and in this world where I’ve met/interacted with some fake mfr’s, Ronnie is the truth," he added, before sharing a cover of "Popular Monster."

What About Bad Wolves?

Bad Wolves are not only between albums at this point, but also have been in a period of transition. Back in April it was revealed that guitarist Doc Coyle and bassist Kyle Konkiel were leaving the group.

Familiar faces Chris Cain and Kevin Creekman were added as their replacements. Cain has played with the group from 2017-2022 while Creekman had previously played in former vocalist Tommy Vext's solo band.

Bad Wolves socials have been quiet of late, but as of eight weeks ago, Laskiewicz had posted under the band's account that he had been working on new music.