Two Bad Wolves Members Quit + Share Statements, Replacements Revealed

Bad Wolves and co-founding guitarist Doc Coyle will be going their separate ways. The musician revealed in a lengthy statement on his social media that he is leaving the band. It was also later revealed that bassist Kyle Konkiel is also exiting the band, with his replacement also lined up as well.

According to the guitarist, the split has been an amicable one and it's also opened the door for a reunion with former guitarist Chris Cain, who will be filling Coyle's void moving forward.

What Doc Coyle Said About His Bad Wolves Exit

Dear Wolfpack, I regret to inform you that I have decided to part ways with Bad Wolves. It was not an easy decision to make. I have been playing with the band for almost 9 years, so this is a massive life change for me. It should be said that this is a completely amicable split. I love John, Kyle, DL and AJ. Not being in the trenches going forward with my boys is the hardest part of all this. But this has been coming for a long while, and I think my time in the band has just run its course. I am still rooting for Bad Wolves to take over the world. And it warms my heart knowing that our old guitarist, Chris Cain, is coming back to take the baton from me on lead guitar. I won't provide an in-depth explanation on why I'm leaving at the moment. I'm sure I'll share more details at some point when it's appropriate. I feel like I've lost a bit of who I am as a creative and where my passion lies. Being in this band has brought challenges that have taken quite an emotional toll and burned me out. Through the ups and downs, I've done everything in my power to make Bad Wolves successful. I'm very proud of our work, the albums we've made and overcoming the adversity we faced. But it's time for a fresh start. Breaking out the way we did in 2018 gave me a 2nd chapter to my career that I could ever have dreamed of. Being in our late 30s and receiving #1 singles, gold albums and arena tours right out of the gate was a stunning achievement. I'll always be grateful for the opportunities and doors that have opened since I was in Bad Wolves. And I'm proud of the fact that it inspired many musicians to keep grinding it out. If we could do it, you could do it. I want to thank everyone who worked with the band all these years - everyone at 10th Street Management and Better Noise Music, Eric and SMK, Independent Artist Group, every sigle crew member we've had, everyone who's written songs with us or done production work on any of our albums, but most of all I want to thank the Bad Wolves fans. Your dedications has been a true inspiration. We've gotten each other through lots of hard times. The Wolfpack really is a family to me. Any time I've had the chance to meet you in person, give you a hug, share your story or take a picture together, it has meant the world to me. I will forever be grateful for your support. What's next? I'm not sure, but for the first time in a long time, I have nothing on the books. My schedule is wide open. That frightens and excites me. I'm writing music. I'm on a journey to find out what hell it is I want in my life. And it's ok to not have all the answers right now. If you know me, you know that I'm not very good at staying idle, so I'm sure I'll see you all soon. Love and respect, Doc Coyle

In a caption accompanying the statement, Coyle added, "While this is bittersweet news, I’m glad I can finally talk about it publicly. It’s been a hell of a ride. I can’t wait to see what I get into next. See you around the bend."

He then shared the quote, “The unknown future rolls toward us, I face it…with a sense of hope.”

Doc Coyle + Bad Wolves - A History

As Coyle mentioned, Bad Wolves are essentially his "second act," as he first garnered recognition as the guitarist and backing vocalist for God Forbid. That band issued six studio albums starting with 1999's Reject the Sickness and continuing through 2012's Equilibrium. The group split in 2013, but Coyle resurrected the band in 2022 and they've played a handful of shows in the years since.

Coyle would eventually join Bad Wolves in 2017. The band broke o the scene in January 2018 with their smash cover of The Cranberries '90s hit "Zombie." That was the beginning of a very fruitful stretch in which the band released four studio albums and had a string of hit singles.

Their debut album, Disobey, enjoyed the greatest chart success peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. "Zombie," "Remember When," "Killing Me Slowly" and "Sober" all topped the Mainstream Rock chart, while "Hear Me Now," "Learn to Walk Again," "Lifeline," "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Legends Never Die" were all Top 10 singles.

Welcome Back Chris Cain

As for Cain, his initial stint with the band came from 2017 to 2022. He handled rhythm guitar duties for the group and appeared on their first three studio albums.

Cain was replaced by Max Caron, who would also leave the band in 2023. AJ Rebollo initially took over rhythm guitar on a touring basis before being added to the group's lineup last year.

One More Bad Wolves Move

Shortly after it was revealed that Coyle was leaving the group, it was also announced that bassist Kyle Konkiel was leaving the group as well. The band acted quickly to shore up the void pulling in Kevin Creekman as their new bassist.

Konkiel shared his own exit statement that reads as follows.

After eight incredible years, I've decided to step down from Bad Wolves. This wasn't an easy choice, but after much reflection, i know in my heart that I can no longer give this band 100%. And anything less wouldn't be fair to the music, my bandmates, or the fans. There are so many things I still want to accomplish in my career, and I feel now is the time to explore new creative paths, whether on my own or in a new project. The memories, the shows, and the experiences over the past near-decade will always hold a special place in my heart. I wish John, DL and AJ nothing but success and will continue to cheer them on however I can. As for my brother Doc, you already know I've got his back for life. We've been through more together than most bands ever do, and my support doesn't end here. To all the incredible fans, crew and fellow musicians I've met along the way, thank you. Your support has meant everything, and I look forward to crossing paths again in whatever comes next. This isn't the end. Just the start of a new chapter.