Fellow Rockers React to Linkin Park’s Return With New Singer

Fans aren't the only ones buzzing about Linkin Park, several rockers from other bands have entered the conversation on social media to discuss their return with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong joining the band.

There was a lot of respect from fellow rockers for Armstrong's performance, stepping into what had to be one of the more pressure-filled openings in the world of rock. Simply put, Chester Bennington's voice was iconic and his range as a singer is not one many could match. But Armstrong stepped up and the fan response was overwhelmingly positive concerning her addition to the band.

Holding Absence's Lucas Woodland remarked, "Recently, I got the chance to front a UK legacy band and I got SO much shit from the diehards. To step into the shoes of THE Chester Bennington - as a woman - is somehow the bravest thing I've seen in this scene in a long time, and she absolutely crushed it. LP forever."

Meanwhile, Shinedown's Brent Smith recalled his very first instance of hearing Armstrong on Dead Sara's breakout hit, "Weatherman."

"I said to myself, I believe Rock N’ Roll will be OK… And so today I will say @linkinpark will be more than OK…," said Smith.

He continued, "I know the Internet is a blaze with comments of criticism and also of praise from fans all over the world. Something to think about … Do you honestly believe that the members of this ICONIC Band truly think that of all people @chesterbe is replaceable??? The entire world knows he will never be replaceable because he was one of a kind. But with all that being said there is an audience that miss this band, and their presence, and what they represent. So I asked you, ALL of you… Give them the opportunity to not close their chapter. Allow them to celebrate their legacy, and also the opportunity to create a new one."

Meanwhile, there were a fair share of rockers ranging from Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows and Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle to mgk all sending along their congratulatory messages.

Head below to see how the rock world is reacting to Linkin Park's return with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong.