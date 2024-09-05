Fans React to Linkin Park’s New Singer + Lineup

The countdowns (and count-ups) are over and Linkin Park have revealed during a livestreamed event that Dead Sara's Emily Armstrong will be their new co-vocalist.

In addition, the new-look Linkin Park lineup features returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson (who was not performing during the livestream), Joe Hahn and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, along with songwriter/producer Colin Brittain now handling drums in place of Rob Bourdon.

Speculation that the band might return to the public eye started back in April when Orgy's Jay Gordon told KCAL 96.7's Wired in the Empire host RadioActive Mike Z that he had heard that the band had "got a girl singer now." He then attempted to walk back the comments, but concluded, "They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting."

Not long after, Billboard issued a report citing sources close to the band that at least three members of the group were considering a 2025 reunion tour with a female singer and had been fielding tour and festival offers.

Talk of a Linkin Park reunion died down for a bit until recently when the band launched their countdown and count-up timers before eventually teasing a Sept. 5 announcement.

Now that the band has revealed themselves in their current state, what are the fans saying about the new look lineup and the additions of Armstrong and Brittain?

What Linkin Park Fans Are Saying

The response was generally positive to Armstrong's addition, while little commentary was made about the quieter addition of Brittain to the group in place of Rob Bourdon.

There were some fans critical of Armstrong's first appearance with the group, but overall the vibe was very favorable for the new singer.

"Mike Shinoda must be feeling a LOT of varying emotions on that stage. Emily Armstrong must be feeling a LOT of pressure. Both are absolutely killing it. Linkin Park are back," remarked one fan. "Welcome Emily Armstrong! I like her, looks to be a great fit for this new Linkin Park! Chester won't be forgotten for what he's done with the band but pleased to see they've moved on with what I feel is a great fit! Certainly an emotional feeling happening," added another person on the X platform.

"We are allowed to have opinions on new linkin park. I’m listening to the live YouTube show and I wanna say that she’s doing good, but I feel like maybe she’s trying too hard to be raspy with the vocals," offers one person. Another commented, "I am mixed on the new Linkin Park vocalist. She has the potential to grow her own sound and vocal performance, but at the same time, being Chester's replacement are some REAL big shoes to fill..."

"Can’t believe Linkin Park is back and I don’t hate it. Emily Armstrong is bringing it," added yet another person. "Emily Armstrong is a great pick for Linkin Park because she doesn't seem to be trying to be a second Chester Bennington," commented another fan.

As you might expect, there was also a great amount of love for the return of the band. "Linkin Park is back... the world is healing," summed up one fan. "#LINKINPARK IS SO FUCKING BACK!!" added another.

See a sampling of reactions to Linkin Park's return with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong below:

