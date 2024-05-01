Report – Linkin Park Considering 2025 Reunion Tour With Three Classic Members + New Singer

Billboard is reporting that, according to sources close to Linkin Park, the band is considering a 2025 reunion tour with a woman singer and three classic members.

It is said that Linkin Park have yet to find this potential new vocalist, who would succeed the late Chester Bennington, but are searching for one.

Regarding this whispered reunion, the music publication also notes that booking agency WME is "taking offers" for a tour and headlining festival dates "featuring Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell." This suggests that longtime members Rob Bourdon and Joe Hahn may not be involved.

Nothing in Billboard's report speculates what this means regarding what would then be the band's needs for a drummer and sampler/turntableist/synth player.

Orgy Singer Jay Gordon Leaked Linkin Park's Plans

At the end of March, Orgy singer Jay Gordon leaked details about Linkin Park's forthcoming plans, suggesting the band was going to regroup with a woman singer.

When asked about his favorite Chester Bennington memories, Gordon instead turned to the future rather than reflecting on the past.

“Very, very cool guys and obviously a great band. They’ve been around a long time and they’re still going for it. It’s going to be tough without Chester [Bennington], but we’ll see. I hear they got a girl singer now. That’s what I heard," Gordon said during the interview, which was released as a video.

Pressed about Linkin Park's return, Gordon offered, “Don’t quote me on that. I’m not sure who the singer is going to be," and then reiterated, "but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting.”

READ MORE: What Is Linkin Park's Heaviest Song? Reddit Users Debate

After this news traveled, Gordon issued a statement in an attempt to reassign blame for his own comments. He claimed his words were taken "out of context," despite widespread media coverage which accurately quoted him.

The singer also claimed he "never brought it up," despite having done so on video. He said he knows "nothing about any of that" despite repeating the claim that he heard Linkin Park were aiming to continue with a woman singer. "Strange that that dude [interviewer Radioactive Mike Z] said something to me about it not the other way around," he falsely stated.

Again, Gordon was asked about memories with Bennington and, in response, he elected to bring up Linkin Park's future entirely on his own. After doing so, he was asked more about it as asking follow-up questions on breaking news are a standard practice of an interviewer.

Jay Gordon Interview With Radioactive Mike Z

Evanescence's Amy Lee Shoots Down Rumors of Her Involvement

After Gordon leaked the news, many began to speculate that Linkin Park's new singer could be Amy Lee of Evanescence.

"That is an incredible compliment," she told Canada's iHeart Radio in response to learning she was a "fan favorite" to land the role. "I have not heard that. No, I have not been contacted [by Linkin Park] or anything like that. But [I'm a] huge fan feel like our worlds, our fanbases are a lot of the same people," she added.

As to whether or not she would consider it, Lee went on, "They should ask me about that. I don't have a ton of free time, but I might do it part time."

Amy Lee + Lzzy Hale Cover Linkin Park's "Heavy"