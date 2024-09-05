Linkin Park Are Back – New Singer + Band Lineup Revealed

Linkin Park have are officially back, and their new singer and full band lineup has been revealed.

The band are playing an exclusive show this afternoon in Los Angeles, California for members of their Linkin Park Underground fan club, and it marks their first performance as Linkin Park since 2017.

According to a press release, Emily Armstrong of the band Dead Sara is Linkin Park's new vocalist. Returning to the lineup are Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell. The group also welcomes Colin Brittain as their new drummer.

“The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones," Shinoda said in a statement.

Aside from sharing a couple of previously unreleased tracks over the last few years, the band hasn't been active since vocalist Chester Bennington died in July of 2017. This past spring, speculation about a reunion started after Orgy frontman Jay Gordon said he heard they had recruited a woman as their new vocalist.

READ MORE: Five Bands We Never Thought Would Reunite (But Did)

Billboard reported in late April that, according to sources close to Linkin Park, the group had started planning a 2025 reunion tour with three classic members and a woman singer. It seems the speculation was correct.

Linkin Park have also announced their new album, From Zero, which will be out Nov. 15 of this year. Listen to the new song "The Emptiness Machine" here and head to this location to see the lyrics.

Welcome back, Linkin Park.

Linkin Park 2024 James Minchin III loading...

READ MORE: Setlist + Video: Linkin Park Play First Show With Emily Armstrong