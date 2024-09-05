Linkin Park Debut First Song With New Singer Emily Armstrong – Listen

Amidst all of the other Linkin Park news, the band debuted their first song with new singer Emily Armstrong titled “The Emptiness Machine.”

The track starts off with vocals from Mike Shinoda and feels like the Linkin Park we've always known and loved. When Armstrong comes in, her powerful vocals add a new flavor to the band's sound.

"We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead," Shinoda said in a statement. “The more we worked with Emily and Colin [Brittain], the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together."

The song is our first taste from the band's upcoming new album From Zero, which can be pre-ordered at this location.

Throughout 2023, Linkin Park shared a couple of previously unreleased tracks from the Meteora sessions to commemorate the record’s 20th anniversary — ”Lost,” “Fighting Myself” and “Massive.” Earlier this year, they also shared a song from the One More Light era called “Friendly Fire.”

But prior to the four aforementioned songs, the band hadn’t released a fresh batch of new material since One More Light came out in May of 2017 before the death of Chester Bennington.

This officially marks the start of Linkin Park’s next chapter. Check out the song for yourself below.

Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine"