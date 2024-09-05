The Lyrics to Linkin Park’s New Song ‘The Emptiness Machine’
Linkin Park are back with the brand new song “The Emptiness Machine.”
It’s been a long time coming for Linkin Park fans. The band’s last original song released was the One More Light title track, issued as a single in October 2017 after the death of Chester Bennington. Since that time, they’ve kept fans engaged with bonus cuts that have filled out their Hybrid Theory and Meteora 20th anniversary editions as well as “Friendly Fire” and “QWERTY” that were included on their Papercuts singles collection.
But “The Emptiness Machine” provides Linkin Park fans with their first new music in quite some time and gives a spotlight to the group’s new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara fame. The group has also added songwriter/producer Colin Brittain on drums The song is the first single from the band’s upcoming new album, From Zero.
The track starts off with Mike Shinoda taking the lead on the first verse, building up until Armstrong joins in and delivers her raspy scream as they approach the chorus.
Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song below.
Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine” Lyrics
Your blades are sharpened with precision
Flashing your favorite point of view
I know you’re waiting in the distance
Just like you always do
Just like you always do
Already pulling me in
Already under my skin
And I know exactly how this ends, I
Let you cut me open
Just to watch me bleed
Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be
Don’t know why I’m hoping
For what I won't receive
Falling for the promise of
The emptiness machine
The emptiness machine
Going around like a revolver
It’s been decided how we lose
'Cause there’s a fire under the altar
I keep on lying to
I keep on lying to
Already pulling me in
Already under my skin
And I know exactly how this ends, I
Let you cut me open
Just to watch me bleed
Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be
Don’t know why I’m hoping
For what I won't receive
Falling for the promise of
The emptiness machine
The emptiness machine
I only wanted to be part of something
I only wanted to be part of, part of
I only wanted to be part of something
I only wanted to be part of, part of
I only wanted to be part of something
I only wanted to be part
I let you cut me open
Just to watch me bleed
Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be
Don’t know why I’m hoping
So fucking naive
Falling for the promise of
The emptiness machine
The emptiness machine
[I only wanted to be part of something]
The emptiness machine
[I only wanted to be part of]
The emptiness machine
Linkin Park in 2024/2025
With the band having debuted new music during their livestreamed concert, that opens the door for what comes next. Linkin Park will release a new album titled From Zero due Nov. 15 that will feature “The Emptiness Machine." The album is available for pre-order now.
In addition, there are six dates forthcoming in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota.
Sept. 11, 2024 | Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA
Sept. 16, 2024 | Barclays Center - New York, NY
Sept. 22, 2024 | Barclays Arena - Hamburg, Germany
Sept. 24, 2024 | The O2 - London, UK
Sept. 28, 2024 | INSPIRE Arena - Seoul, South Korea
November 11, 2024 | Coliseo Medplus - Bogota, Colombia
