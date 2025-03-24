VOTE: Better Linkin Park Album – ‘The Hunting Party’ vs. ‘Minutes to Midnight’

We know you love Hybrid Theory and Meteora, but on this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show the battle pits which other Linkin Park album is the best - The Hunting Party or Minutes to Midnight.

Back in 2007, Linkin Park started to evolve as the nu-metal era was starting to fall out of favor. The result was Minutes to Midnight, an album that released five big singles including the Transformers theme song "What I've Done," as well as "Bleed It Out," "Shadow of the Day," "Given Up" and "Leave Out All the Rest." The album hit No. 1 and has been certified five times platinum.

Future years saw more experimentation with their sound, but Linkin Park's sixth studio album, The Hunting Party, saw the pendulum swing back toward a heavier rock sound once more. It also featured some high profile collaborations including working with rapper Rakim on the lead single "Guilty All the Same," System of a Down's Daron Malakian on "Rebellion," Helmet's Page Hamilton on "All for Nothing" and Tom Morello on "Drawbar." Other singles included "Until I't's Gone," "Wastelands" and "Final Masquerade." The album peaked at No. 3 and has been certified platinum.

