Linkin Park are back with the new song "Up From the Bottom" and the lyrics for their latest single are now available.

The song, which was written after the band's From Zero album was complete, will be included on the deluxe edition release of From Zero that's coming May 16.

Linkin Park have been keeping a steady creative momentum ever since they added new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain to the group.

"In my opinion, it's the best song we've ever made," shared turntablist Joe Hahn on the red carpet with Billboard at the recent iHeart Radio Awards.

"In my opinion, it's one of the best videos we've ever had," added co-vocalist Mike Shinoda as all the band members pointed to Hahn who directed the clip. Hahn added the clip would be a little bit "mind-bending" and that once fans hear the song, all will become clear.

The Lyrics to Linkin Park's New Song "Up From the Bottom"

Before we get to the lyrics, have a listen to the Linkin Park's "Up From the Bottom" can check out the video.

Linkin Park, "Up From the Bottom" Lyrics

Inside it feels like I've been barely breathing

Feels like air is running out

Inside I'm stuck here staring at a ceiling

You put up to keep me down, down, down, down, down Waking up without a name

Opening my eyes

Knowing nothing is the same

Circling around a drain

As I realize that there's no one else to blame You keep me waiting, down here, so far below

Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom

I try escaping, but there's nowhere to go

Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom Each time I hold my fist inside my pocket

Hold my breath until I'm blue

Feels like a knife pushed deep inside a socket

Bristling, listening to you, you, you, you, you Waking up without a name

Opening my eyes

Knowing nothing's gonna change

Circling around a drain

As I realize that there's no one else to blame You keep me waiting, down here, so far below

Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom

Try escaping, but there's nowhere to go

Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom Everybody out, that devil is coming

Poison on his lips, and his words mean nothing

Cruel like a mountaintop, father never loved him

Mama said he's bad enough times that it sunk in

Everybody out, that devil is coming

Promise you the world, but he's always bluffing

Before you even know it's a trap you're stuck in

He's gone like a ghost, already off running You keep me waiting, down here, so far below

Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom

I try escaping, but there's nowhere to go

Staring up from the bottom, gotta get out of here Up from the bottom, gotta get out of here

Linkin Park, "Up From the Bottom" Video

Linkin Park in 2025

After being very select in the markets they played in 2024, Linkin Park have opened up their touring with a From Zero world tour booked for 2025. Their next concert appearance will come April 26 in Austin, Texas. Dates are currently booked through Sept. 24 in Seattle, Washington.

In addition to multiple North American tour legs, June and July this year will see the band playing in Europe. Get all dates, cities and venues as well as ticketing information through Linkin Park's website.

