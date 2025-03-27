The Lyrics to Linkin Park’s New Song ‘Up From the Bottom’
Linkin Park are back with the new song "Up From the Bottom" and the lyrics for their latest single are now available.
The song, which was written after the band's From Zero album was complete, will be included on the deluxe edition release of From Zero that's coming May 16.
Linkin Park have been keeping a steady creative momentum ever since they added new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain to the group.
"In my opinion, it's the best song we've ever made," shared turntablist Joe Hahn on the red carpet with Billboard at the recent iHeart Radio Awards.
"In my opinion, it's one of the best videos we've ever had," added co-vocalist Mike Shinoda as all the band members pointed to Hahn who directed the clip. Hahn added the clip would be a little bit "mind-bending" and that once fans hear the song, all will become clear.
The Lyrics to Linkin Park's New Song "Up From the Bottom"
Before we get to the lyrics, have a listen to the Linkin Park's "Up From the Bottom" can check out the video.
Linkin Park, "Up From the Bottom" Lyrics
Inside it feels like I've been barely breathing
Feels like air is running out
Inside I'm stuck here staring at a ceiling
You put up to keep me down, down, down, down, down
Waking up without a name
Opening my eyes
Knowing nothing is the same
Circling around a drain
As I realize that there's no one else to blame
You keep me waiting, down here, so far below
Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom
I try escaping, but there's nowhere to go
Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom
Each time I hold my fist inside my pocket
Hold my breath until I'm blue
Feels like a knife pushed deep inside a socket
Bristling, listening to you, you, you, you, you
Waking up without a name
Opening my eyes
Knowing nothing's gonna change
Circling around a drain
As I realize that there's no one else to blame
You keep me waiting, down here, so far below
Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom
Try escaping, but there's nowhere to go
Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom
Everybody out, that devil is coming
Poison on his lips, and his words mean nothing
Cruel like a mountaintop, father never loved him
Mama said he's bad enough times that it sunk in
Everybody out, that devil is coming
Promise you the world, but he's always bluffing
Before you even know it's a trap you're stuck in
He's gone like a ghost, already off running
You keep me waiting, down here, so far below
Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom
I try escaping, but there's nowhere to go
Staring up from the bottom, gotta get out of here
Up from the bottom, gotta get out of here
Linkin Park, "Up From the Bottom" Video
Linkin Park in 2025
After being very select in the markets they played in 2024, Linkin Park have opened up their touring with a From Zero world tour booked for 2025. Their next concert appearance will come April 26 in Austin, Texas. Dates are currently booked through Sept. 24 in Seattle, Washington.
In addition to multiple North American tour legs, June and July this year will see the band playing in Europe. Get all dates, cities and venues as well as ticketing information through Linkin Park's website.
