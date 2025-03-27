Linkin Park Debut ‘Up From the Bottom,’ First New Song Since ‘From Zero’

Linkin Park are dropping "Up From the Bottom," their first new song since making their return last fall with the From Zero album.

The band kept the creativity going beyond their first album to feature Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain as "Up From the Bottom" was penned after the new album was released. That said, the new song will still have From Zero ties as it is being included on the upcoming deluxe edition of the album arriving May 16.

What Linkin Park Have Said About "Up From the Bottom"

The band have been teasing that a new song was in the works for the past week or so.

"In my opinion, it's the best song we've ever made," shared turntablist Joe Hahn on the red carpet with Billboard at the recent iHeart Radio Awards.

"In my opinion, it's one of the best videos we've ever had," added co-vocalist Mike Shinoda as all the band members pointed to Hahn who directed the clip. Hahn added the clip would be a little bit "mind-bending" and that once fans hear the song, all will become clear.

About "Up From the Bottom"

With From Zero, Linkin Park had managed to hit on some of the touchtones of their early work while bringing something new to the table with co-vocalist Emily Armstrong having a strong presence in the new sound.

As for "Up From the Bottom," the song features distorted riffs and propulsive drums laying the foundation. The track climaxes with a surprising bridge of turntable scratches, 808s, and one of Shinoda’s most memorable rap verses--evoking their signature genre alchemy spiked with a rush of fresh inspiration.

Speaking on social media after the song went live, Mike Shinoda stated, "In between tours, the band got together at my studio. As we listened to demos, everyone kinda agreed we didn’t have the song we needed. As we talked, I scribbled notes. When everyone went home, I started piecing things together at the piano. For days, I obsessively pulled at threads of unclear ideas, until a special one began to reveal itself."

He added, "One of the most satisfying things I get to experience is the moment when I play a new song for my band—knowing it’s unfinished, but confident it’s going to be special. A huge thank you to my bandmates for their ideas, inspiration, and stellar performances on this one—and to @joehahnLP for yet another insane video."

Check out the song and video below and we've also provided the lyrics for the song.

Linkin Park, "Up From the Bottom"

From Zero to Deluxe

As previously stated, "Up From the Bottom" will be part of a new deluxe edition of the From Zero album. Not only will fans get the original album, but additions to the release include "Unshatter" and "let You Fade" that were previously unreleased. The track listing can be seen below. Pre-orders are now currently underway.

From Zero (Intro)

The Emptiness Machine

Cut the Bridge

Heavy Is the Crown

Over Each Other

Casualty

Overflow

Two Faced

Stained

IGYEIH

Good Things Go

Up From The Bottom*

Unshatter*

Let You Fade*

*Previously Unreleased

Linkin Park in 2025

After being very select in the markets they played in 2024, Linkin Park have opened up their touring with a From Zero world tour booked for 2025. Their next concert appearance will come April 26 in Austin, Texas. Dates are currently booked through Sept. 24 in Seattle, Washington.

In addition to multiple North American tour legs, June and July this year will see the band playing in Europe. Get all dates, cities and venues as well as ticketing information through Linkin Park's website.