Who Is Colin Brittain, Linkin Park’s New Drummer? What You Need to Know

Who is Colin Brittain, the other new member of Linkin Park?

While many fans were focused on who would step into the position held by the late Chester Bennington in Linkin Park, Thursday's livestream announcement revealed that Colin Brittain was stepping behind the drums in place of longtime Linkin Park stickman Rob Bourdon. So who is the new man keeping the beat for Linkin Park's next era?

Who Is Colin Brittain?

Born Colin Cunningham, the 37-year-old Nashville-born musician has primarily been making a name for himself behind the scenes as an in-demand producer and songwriter in recent years.

However, he does have a history playing drums. He initially made his inroads in the music industry playing drums for the band Oh No Fiasco, who signed to Five Seven Music and released the EP No One's Gotta Know.

According to Mike Shinoda in an interview with Billboard, the drums are Brittain's primary instrument, but he's also adept at playing keyboards, guitar and bass which has helped him in his roles as a songwriter and producer with a variety of acts.

Shinoda revealed in the chat that he had first met Brittain around 2021 when both musicians participated in a session with a few other songwriters and their friendship and mutual admiration sparked from there.

About Colin Brittain's Production + Songwriting

Brittain's resume behind the scenes started building around 2014 when he took on production, writing, engineering and mixing for such acts as 5 Seconds of Summer, Dark Waves and Beautiful Bodies.

Over time, he's lent his assistance in multiple areas for bands such as A Day To Remember, From Ashes to New, One OK Rock, All Time Low, Hands Like Houses, Dreamers and Story of the Year.

Perhaps his most well-known association behind the scenes has been with Papa Roach. He was a composer, producer and mixer on several songs from the band's 2017 album Crooked Teeth. That working relationship went so well he was asked back to work on material from their 2019 album, Who Do You Trust?

What Happened With Rob Bourdon?

Brittain has taken over behind the kit after Linkin Park's longtime drummer Rob Bourdon stepped aside. In the interview with Billboard, Shinoda addressed Bourdon's absence from the current lineup.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band. And we understood that — it was already apparent," explained the singer. "He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The Hybrid Theory rerelease and Papercuts release, he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

As for why Brittain was the choice, Shinoda offered, "I immediately clicked with him." He added, "We have a similar way of looking at music, of starting from scratch, and I really enjoyed working with him and bouncing ideas back-and-forth. I don’t know if any of these songs are going to be released, but we had done something with grandson, Bea Miller, Sueco — just getting in the room together to make stuff. And then when Linkin Park started making stuff, for whatever we were going to do, it was just like, “Oh, Colin. We’re making stuff. You should come over.”

Linkin Park in 2024

With the band having debuted new music during their livestreamed concert, that opens the door for what comes next. Linkin Park will release a new album titled From Zero due Nov. 15 that will feature “The Emptiness Machine." The album is available for pre-order now.

In addition, there are six dates forthcoming in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota. Ticketing info can be found at the band's website.

Sept. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Sept. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 24 - London, U.K. @ The O2

Sept. 28 - Seoul, South Korea @ INSPIRE Arena

Nov. 11 - Bogota, Colombia @ Coliseo Medplus