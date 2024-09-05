Linkin Park Announce Six More 2024 Reunion Concerts

If you weren’t one of the lucky fans in attendance at Linkin Park’s exclusive performance in Los Angeles today, the band just announced six more reunion concerts for 2024 that you may be able to catch instead.

The handful of show dates were revealed alongside the news that Emily Armstrong is the group's new co-vocalist, the release of their brand new song “The Emptiness Machine” and the announcement of their forthcoming studio album, From Zero.

Dubbed the From Zero world tour, the first two concerts will take place in the U.S. on Sept. 11 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, and Sept. 16 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The other four shows will be held in Germany, the U.K., South Korea and Colombia.

See the full itinerary below.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale this Saturday, Sept. 7, but members of the band's Linkin Park Underground fan club can get exclusive access to a pre-sale tomorrow (Sept. 6). Get more details on the band's website.

Linkin Park's exclusive Los Angeles performance from today was live-streamed, and will be available for another 24 hours on their YouTube channel.

Linkin Park 2024 Reunion Concert Dates

Sept. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Sept. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 24 - London, U.K. @ The O2

Sept. 28 - Seoul, South Korea @ INSPIRE Arena

Nov. 11 - Bogota, Colombia @ Coliseo Medplus

