Linkin Park have officially played their first show with new singer Emily Armstrong and you can see the complete setlist and footage below.

It's the first time the group has performed live at all since a Chester Bennington tribute concert was held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2024. The star-studded event featured a number of the band's peers, who respectfully paid homage to the late superstar.

Prior to that, Linkin Park's last-ever show with Bennington took place on July 6, 2017 in Birmingham, England.

The much-hyped Sept. 5 event came after a mysterious countdown clock expired after 100 hours. Subtle clues were left before that timer reset and began counting back up, offering up another teaser when it returned to the 100-hour mark.

Understandably, Linkin Park were tight-lipped about exactly what would happen at the event. The performance took place in front of a small number of select fans and broadcast worldwide via livestream on YouTube.

In addition to the performance, Linkin Park debuted the new single "The Emptiness Machine," their first with Bennington's successor. They've also set a Nov. 25 release date for their brand new album, From Zero.

Directly below, see the complete setlist from the already historic Sept. 5 show.

Linkin Park Setlist — Sept. 5, 2024

01. "The Emptiness Machine" (live debut)

02. "Somewhere I Belong"

03. "Crawling" (with Band Introductions)

04. "Lying From You" (first time played since 2013)

05. "The Catalyst"

06. "Waiting for the End"

07. "Numb" (with "Numb/Encore" Intro)

08. "One Step Closer" (with "Road to Revolution" extended intro/outro)

09. "Lost" (live debut; partial; Mike and Emily solo piano version)

10. "What I've Done"

11. "In the End"

12. "Faint" (Extended outro)

Encore:

13. "Papercut"

14. Bleed It Out (with "A Place for My Head" snippet in bridge; extended outro)

via setlist.fm

Linkin Park, First Show With Emily Armstrong

