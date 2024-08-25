Linkin Park Launch Cryptic Countdown Timer: Details

Linkin Park have launched a mysterious countdown timer on their social media accounts, fueling already heated fan speculation that the group are about to announce a comeback.

The countdown clock is set to end on Wednesday, August 28, and was also reportedly shared by the Welcome to Rockville X account., suggesting the reunited group could potentially be performing at the festival next year.

Linkin Park have not performed live since an Oct. 27, 2017 tribute concert for lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide on July 20, 2017, less than two weeks after performing his last show with the group.

In April, Orgy frontman Jay Gordon revealed that Linkin Park were going to reunite and hire a female lead singer, although he later attempted to walk back those comments: "Don't quote me on that. I'm not sure who the singer is gonna be, but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting."

A Flattered Amy Lee Denied Any Involvement in the Linkin Park Reunion

Later that same month, Evanescence's Amy Lee responded to rumors that she was going to be Linkin Park's new vocalist by calling it "an incredible compliment," but also denying the story. "No, I have not been contacted [by Linkin Park] or anything like that. But [I'm a] huge fan [and] feel like our worlds, our fanbases are a lot of the same people."

In May, Billboard reported that Linkin Park was considering a 2025 reunion tour, again mentioning a female lead singer and teasing the involvement of three classic-era members: vocalist / guitarist Mike Shinoda, lead guitarist / keyboardist Brade Delson and bassist Dave Ferrell. This suggests that longtime members Rob Bourdon (drums) and Joe Hahn (turntables / synthesizers) may not be participating.