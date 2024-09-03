What Happened When Linkin Park’s ‘Count Up’ Timer Ended?

So what exactly happened when Linkin Park's "count up" timer ended?

There was no guarantee when it would stop, but Linkin Park's "count up" clock concluded at 100 hours, which was the same amount of time from which the clock initially ticked down. During the final moments, fans got two more teases of what's to come from the group, including 20 seconds of music.

What Happened in the Final Moments of LInkin Park's "Count Up"?

First off, at 99:59:00, an image popped up in the countdown for approximately one second. The image appears to be the silhouette of a person in varying shades of purple. Some fans have been speculating in the Linkin Park Reddit that it resembles a photo of Mike Shinoda, but at this point it could be anyone or anything.

Once the clock hit the 100 hour mark, there was a brief period of silence before a white noise-esque type crescendo played for approximately 20 seconds. Is this a tease of new music? Only time will tell. Watch the full ending to the countdown take place in this tweet from LP Association below.

Where Things Stand at Present

The countdown / count up timer is no more. In its place is a YouTube player from the band that is set to go live at 6PM ET on Sept. 5.

Just last week, Linkin Park announced to fans that they were invited to "be part of something" that would happen on Sept. 5. A few fans on the Linkin Park Reddit page shared screenshots of an email they received from the LP Underground fan club with a unique access code for an event that is taking place Sept. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

There are also restrictions noted at the bottom, including a minimum age of 18 years old, and states that tickets are not transferrable and individuals can't bring guests with them. Fans also had to have been members of the fan club on Aug. 24 to be able to sign up. Theories about what exactly Linkin Park are doing on Sept. 5 range from an exclusive concert to a music video shoot.