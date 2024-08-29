Linkin Park Just Quietly Announced an Exclusive Event – Here’s Everything We Know

After what felt like one of the biggest teases in music history yesterday (Aug. 28), Linkin Park just quietly announced that an exclusive event is happening next week — here's everything we know about what it is.

Linkin Park launched a countdown on their website and socials over the weekend, and it expired yesterday at 2:15PM ET. When the clock hit zero, the numbers glitched and then started counting back up, leaving fans confused and feeling like they'd just been trolled.

However, that wasn't the case. Anyone who kept the countdown open may have noticed that at the 00:09:05 mark, the numbers glitched again, suggesting that the numbers 9 and 5 hold some sort of significance.

In a new post on social media, Linkin Park shared a close-up photo of the corner of their logo with the caption, "Be part of something. September 5," with a link to their band website.

What's Happening Sept. 5

A few fans on the Linkin Park Reddit page shared screenshots of an email they received from the LP Underground fan club with a unique access code for an event that is taking place Sept. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

Though the photo doesn't explicitly state what the event is, it says that it'll take place "between 12:30PM and 5:30PM," and that tickets will be randomly assigned to a select group that RSVP to it.

There are also restrictions noted at the bottom, including a minimum age of 18 years old, and states that tickets are not transferrable and individuals can't bring guests with them. Fans also had to have been members of the fan club on Aug. 24 to be able to sign up.

Linkin Park Concert Email reddit.com/r/linkinpark - @Plus-Book-4394 loading...

Fan Theories About the Event

While some fans suggested that the event is an exclusive concert, others pointed out some less-obvious possibilities. Considering the timeframe mentioned in the email, a couple of individuals believe that it may be a music video shoot.

READ MORE: What Linkin Park Performed at 2017 Chester Bennington Tribute

"Live stream show with a variety of singers. At some point, they reveal the new member," someone else theorized.

"5 hour event? Can't be just a concert, might be a whole ceremony to present the new singer, if there is one, and to honor Chester [Bennington]... that's my theory," another fan wrote.

The person who shared the photo of the screenshot, however, noted that the RSVP link send them to "Ticketmaster at a Secret Location," so it definitely appears to be a live event of sorts.