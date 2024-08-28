Linkin Park Countdown Ends Bizarrely, But Here’s What You Missed

Linkin Park's mysterious countdown ended bizarrely just a little while ago, but there's something a lot of may have missed.

The band launched a clock on their website and social media channels over the weekend that counted down from 100 hours and ended at exactly 2:15PM ET today (Aug. 28). There's been an immense amount of speculation since then, including the rumor that Sum 41's Deryck Whibley was going to be revealed as their new vocalist.

As the countdown ended, it seemingly glitched for a couple of seconds, and then started counting back up. Fans expressed a great deal of confusion and frustration online, with many accepting the idea that they'd simply been trolled.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Linkin Park shared a recording of the timer expiring on social media with the caption, "It's only a matter of time."

What You Missed During the Countdown

If you closed the countdown once it started counting back up, then you definitely didn't see that at 00:09:05, the numbers glitched again for a couple of seconds. Fortunately, some fans were able to capture the moment. See it for yourself below.

What Does the Glitch Tell Us?

We can only speculate what the clip means, but there is apparently a significance behind the numbers 9 and 5. That could be a time, a date (Sept. 5, which is next Thursday), a number of days or anything — we can't say for sure just yet. But it seems that we'll be learning more at some point soon.

Mike Shinoda seems to be enjoying the guessing game, though, as some noticed the musician in the YouTube chat.

What are your theories on the mysterious countdown clock and what it means?