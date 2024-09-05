Linkin Park have announced their new album, From Zero, which comes out Nov. 15.

They've performed their first show with new singer Emily Armstrong (Dead Sara), playing a 16-song set. The band debuted a new song “The Emptiness Machine" as well.

This eighth full length, obviously, marks the beginning of a brand new era of Linkin Park. From 2000’s Hybrid Theory debut through 2017’s One More Light, the group showcased remarkable evolution with a willingness to experiment and take chances.

Mike Shinoda says, “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”

"The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones," Shinoda continues.

Now seven years removed from the tragedy of Chester Bennington’s death, Linkin Park are moving forward. In the years between records, they’ve reissued their most classic albums with anniversary editions, including previously unreleased material featuring the late co-vocalist.

It immediately feels like this is the single most anticipated rock album of the year and of the last few years. With One More Light, Linkin Park made a full-on pop record, and fans are naturally eager to hear more of what direction they’ll go in with From Zero.

See the full album details below and listen to "The Emptiness Machine" further below.

Linkin Park, From Zero Album Art + Track Listing

Linkin Park, 'From Zero' artwork Warner loading...

From Zero (Intro)

The Emptiness Machine

Cut The Bridge

Heavy Is The Crown

Over Each Other

Casualty

Overflow

Two Faced

Stained

IGYEIH

Good Things Go

Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine” - New Song

