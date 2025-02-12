Now that we know which artists are officially nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025, let's look at some of the other rock and metal artists that were newly-eligible this year, but weren't nominated.

This year, the nominations for the Rock Hall include Soundgarden, Oasis, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Joy Division, The White Stripes, Phish and a few others. The inductees will be revealed in April later this year.

In order to be nominated, the artist's first release had to have come out 25 years ago — an album, EP or even single counts toward eligibility. Thus, the recording must've come out in the year 2000.

We rounded up a total of 15 rock and metal artists that became eligible for nomination in 2025, but weren't chosen. Maybe next year.

