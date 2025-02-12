2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Who will make up the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class? It all has to start somewhere and today (Feb. 12) the Rock Hall served up the acts that will be on this year's nomination ballot.

This year features 14 acts that span a wide range of music that magnificently represents the rock era of music (1955-present). In order to be inducted, acts must be 25 years beyond their first significant music release. So without further adieu, let's see who's on the ballot to potentially be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

Who Got Nominated for Potential Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction?

There are 14 names on the ballot. The artist waiting the longest got his start as a musician in 1958, while the artist with the shortest window to induction got their start in 1997.

This list of nominees includes '70s classic rock icons, a birth of the rock era staple, one of the world's biggest selling pop stars, Latin pop royalty, a legendary rap duo, grunge godfathers, electro-alternative greats, Brit-rock revivalists, one of today's top jam bands and plenty more.

Of the 14 nominees, eight are appearing on the Rock Hall ballot for the first time.

So take a look below and see who the nominees for potential Rock Hall induction are for 2025

2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Who amongst this class will be the ones eventually inducted for 2025? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

READ MORE: Rock Hall Chairman Explains Why Its Name Will Never Change

About the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Now that the nominees have been revealed for 2025, an international voting panel of over 1,200 of artists, historians and music industry professionals will set about deciding upon who of the 2025 nominees will ultimately be inducted for 2025.

The selection criteria takes into account the artist's impact on music culture, the influence on other musicians that have followed and the longevity of their career and strength of their body of work.

The induction class will be revealed in late April along with inductees that will enter the Rock Hall in the Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and Ahmet Ertegun Non Performer Award.

The induction ceremony itself will take place in Los Angeles this fall at a still to be determined date. Ticketing details will be announced as soon as the final arrangements with the hosting venue are squared away.