Final Four! Vote for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time

Round 3 of Loudwire's March Dadness tournament is officially underway and you can vote now for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time!

Over 125,000 votes have been cast across three rounds so far to help determine who advances to the next stage.

What Is Dad Rock?

If you thought dad rock was just Van Halen, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin... well, you're not wrong. But you're only partially right! What if we told you Bring Me the Horizon, technically, are dad rock for Gen Z.

Ultimately, dad rock encompasses bands that a generation loved during their teenage years while also rising in popularity. Since these generations are often comprised of 15 or so years, each crop of dad rock bands can start in one decade and end part way through another.

The Four Divisions

We've got a total of 32 bands occupying four generational divisions — Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. That's eight bands per generation because dad rock spans dads of all ages.

We're down to just four contestants with one remaining representatives for each generation of dad rock.

We've got Led Zeppelin vs. Metallica as the Boomer Division meets the Gen X Division head-on. And representing Millennials is Nirvana, who are up against Gen Z winners Avenged Sevenfold.

March Dadness Tournament — Rounds + Voting

Loudwire's March Dadness tournament will feature a total of five rounds.

Only two rounds remain and the winners of the Final Four will advance to the championship.

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

