All 2025 Heavy Music Awards Nominees Announced in 10 Categories
The nominees for the 2025 Heavy Music Awards have been announced.
This will be the ninth year the ceremony has taken place, with the awards show date now set for Aug. 21 at the 02 Forum Kentish Town in London this coming summer.
Nominees have been announced in 10 separate categories, with Bring Me the Horizon, Knocked Loose and Linkin Park tying for the most nominations with three apiece.
Who Got Nominated for What?
As stated, Bring Me the Horizon, Knocked Loose and Linkin Park lead the pack with nominations. All three acts are up for the biggest award of the bunch, Best Album.
Bring Me the Horizon also earned nominations for Best U.K. Artist and Best U.K. Live Act. Knocked Loose have been nominated for Best International Artist and Best Album Artwork. Meanwhile, Linkin Park's additional nods were also for Best International Artist and Best Album Artwork.
See all of the nominees listed below.
Best Album
Amyl & the Sniffers, Cartoon Darkness
Bilmuri, American Motor Sports
Bring Me the Horizon, Post Human: NeX GEn
Heriot, Devoured By the Mouth of Hell
Knocked Loose, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To
Linkin Park, From Zero
Poppy, Negative Spaces
Best Breakthrough Album
Allt, From The New World
Better Lovers, Highly Irresponsible
Dead Pony, Ignore This
Rory, Restoration
Scene Queen, Hot Singles in Your Area
Speed, Only One Mode
Thrown, Executive Guilt
Best U.K. Artist
Architects
Bring Me the Horizon
Enter Shikari
Heriot
Malevolence
Neck Deep
Sleep Token
Best International Artist
Bad Omens
Electric Callboy
Green Day
Knocked Loose
Linkin Park
Poppy
Spiritbox
Best U.K. Live Artist
Bleed From Within
Boston Manor
Bring Me the Horizon
Bury Tomorrow
Enter Shikari
High Vis
Sleep Token
Best International Live Artist
Electric Callboy
Gojira
Green Day
Korn
Motionless in White
Spiritbox
The Warning
READ MORE: The 67 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2024
Best Breakthrough Live Artist
Alt Blk Era
Better Lovers
House of Protection
Lolo
Rory
South Arcade
Unpeople
U.K. Breakthrough Artist
Dead Pony
Lambrini Girls
Snayx
South Arcade
Split Chain
Unpeople
Vower
Best International Breakthrough Artist
Allt
Amira Elfeky
Bambie Thug
Gel
Gore
House of Protection
Sleep Theory
Best Album Artwork
156/Silence - People Watching
Blood Incantation - Absolute Elsewhere
The Ghost Inside - Searching for Solace
Knocked Loose - You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To
Laura Jane Grace - Hole in My Head
Linkin Park - Fron Zero
Neck Deep - Neck Deep
How Do I Vote?
The 2025 Heavy Music Awards voting is currently underway and will continue through 5PM BST on April 25.
It should be noted that you will be asked to enter your contact details when voting in the categories and automatically entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets to attend the 2025 ceremony.
The winners will be announced at the 2025 Heavy Music Awards ceremony taking place Aug. 21 at the 02 Forum Kentish Town in London.
The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2024
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff