All 2025 Heavy Music Awards Nominees Announced in 10 Categories

The nominees for the 2025 Heavy Music Awards have been announced.

This will be the ninth year the ceremony has taken place, with the awards show date now set for Aug. 21 at the 02 Forum Kentish Town in London this coming summer.

Nominees have been announced in 10 separate categories, with Bring Me the Horizon, Knocked Loose and Linkin Park tying for the most nominations with three apiece.

Who Got Nominated for What?

As stated, Bring Me the Horizon, Knocked Loose and Linkin Park lead the pack with nominations. All three acts are up for the biggest award of the bunch, Best Album.

Bring Me the Horizon also earned nominations for Best U.K. Artist and Best U.K. Live Act. Knocked Loose have been nominated for Best International Artist and Best Album Artwork. Meanwhile, Linkin Park's additional nods were also for Best International Artist and Best Album Artwork.

See all of the nominees listed below.

Best Album

Amyl & the Sniffers, Cartoon Darkness

Bilmuri, American Motor Sports

Bring Me the Horizon, Post Human: NeX GEn

Heriot, Devoured By the Mouth of Hell

Knocked Loose, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To

Linkin Park, From Zero

Poppy, Negative Spaces

Best Breakthrough Album

Allt, From The New World

Better Lovers, Highly Irresponsible

Dead Pony, Ignore This

Rory, Restoration

Scene Queen, Hot Singles in Your Area

Speed, Only One Mode

Thrown, Executive Guilt

Best U.K. Artist

Architects

Bring Me the Horizon

Enter Shikari

Heriot

Malevolence

Neck Deep

Sleep Token

Best International Artist

Bad Omens

Electric Callboy

Green Day

Knocked Loose

Linkin Park

Poppy

Spiritbox

Best U.K. Live Artist

Bleed From Within

Boston Manor

Bring Me the Horizon

Bury Tomorrow

Enter Shikari

High Vis

Sleep Token

Best International Live Artist

Electric Callboy

Gojira

Green Day

Korn

Motionless in White

Spiritbox

The Warning

READ MORE: The 67 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2024

Best Breakthrough Live Artist

Alt Blk Era

Better Lovers

House of Protection

Lolo

Rory

South Arcade

Unpeople

U.K. Breakthrough Artist

Dead Pony

Lambrini Girls

Snayx

South Arcade

Split Chain

Unpeople

Vower

Best International Breakthrough Artist

Allt

Amira Elfeky

Bambie Thug

Gel

Gore

House of Protection

Sleep Theory

Best Album Artwork

156/Silence - People Watching

Blood Incantation - Absolute Elsewhere

The Ghost Inside - Searching for Solace

Knocked Loose - You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To

Laura Jane Grace - Hole in My Head

Linkin Park - Fron Zero

Neck Deep - Neck Deep

How Do I Vote?

The 2025 Heavy Music Awards voting is currently underway and will continue through 5PM BST on April 25.

It should be noted that you will be asked to enter your contact details when voting in the categories and automatically entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets to attend the 2025 ceremony.

The winners will be announced at the 2025 Heavy Music Awards ceremony taking place Aug. 21 at the 02 Forum Kentish Town in London.