Bad Wolves Send Legal Letter To Tommy Vext, Photo Posted

Bad Wolves have served former singer Tommy Vext with a legal notice, claiming that the musician has broken the disparagement clause of their previous settlement in 2021 when both sides filed lawsuits against each other after their split.

Throughout the week, the beef between the two sides has been back in the public eye. Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle has shared assorted hate messages directed at him and the group, calling them out for splitting with the singer. He's also shared some of Vext's own comments toward fans and noted that the singer has been selling "Bring Back Tommy" T-shirts through his webstore.

Vext, meanwhile, has been critical of Coyle and his former bandmates this week after Coyle commented on his weekend arrest related to a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend and her family.

Vext posted a video statement after the arrest sharing his side of the story, claiming that he witnessed his girlfriend being abused by her father on a Facetime call. Upon returning to town, he learned that his girlfriend had been arrested and that he too was placed under arrest for making alleged threats to his girlfriend's brother. Vext claimed that the family was covering up for the father.

But a police report has since surfaced (as shared by Metal Sucks) that appears to contradict some of the details of Vext's account.

What Tommy Vext Posted About Bad Wolves' Legal Notice

Vext alerted his fans through Instagram that Bad Wolves have issued a legal notice against him. In it, he accused "Person X" of sending defamatory messages about him and then sending a threatening letter though the band's lawyer.

He commented as follows:

Despite the fact that posting my mugshot for attention has grossly backfired in the court of public opinion or the fact that person X has forced my girlfriend to publicly disclose her personal and traumatizing assault by her abuser on top of the dozens and dozens of fans person X sent defamatory messages about me, rather then go on a public forum and burying the bullshit he started they chose to send me a threatening letter via a lawyer. This is the final straw folks.

I’m drawling the line either you block them or block me. You can’t morally stand for this kind of back door abuse and intimidation after all the drama you caused my family especially in an already horrifically emotional time. #blockparty2024

#badwolves #tommyvext”

What's in the Legal Notice?

The legal notice references the settlement reached between Vext and Bad Wolves and their management in 2021 after their split earlier in the year. In it, it states that the purpose of the letter is to "put you on notice that your actions and conduct, as detailed below, constitute breach of the Settlement agreement.

A section of that agreement is listed that states: "Vext shall in no way, orally, in writing or otherwise, make any statement or take any action that directly or indirectly criticizes, disparages, calls into disrepute, defames, slanders, or in any manner reflects negatively on the Kovac Parties, the Bad Wolves Parties, Konkiel, Coyle, Cain, and/or any other members of Bad Wolves, their business interests, reputation, or goodwill, their spouses, family members, or any entities they are affiliated with."

In addition, it provides that "Vext shall not post or repost on social media any link, picture, video, statement, remark, and/or hashtag that criticizes, disparages, calls into disrepute, defames, slanders, or in any manner reflects negatively on the Kovac Parties, the Bad Wolves, Konkiel, Coyle, Cain, and/or any other members of Bad Wolves."

About That Shirt

Vext also posted on Instagram about his "Bring Tommy Back" shirt, telling his fans not to buy the shirt right now cause he was going to get sued, and that he was trying to find his merch guy to take it down. But he then plugged the site where you could still buy it and added, "Definitely don't wear it to music festivals that my former band is playing. Don't do that. Don't do that. Definitely do not do that. I am not telling you to do that."

The Instagram post and transcript of his comments can be viewed and read below:

Guys, whatever you’re doing don’t go buy this shirt right now. Don’t buy it. I just got a letter from Bad Wolves saying they’re gonna sue me because of this shirt. So I have to take it down. But I can’t find my merch guy to take it down off my site. So don’t go to tommyvextofficial.com right now and buy this shirt. Because you’re not allowed to have this shirt, do you understand me? Do not buy it. Do not go there and buy it. Because I will get sued, I’m getting threatened to be sued for having this t-shirt, because it hurt someone’s feelings. Even though, these people went onstage and told my fans to suck their dick and to go fuck themselves, but this t-shirt is danger. It’s dangerous, so don’t buy this shirt. Definitely don’t wear it to music festivals that my former band is playing. Don’t do that. Don’t do that Definitely do not do that. I am not telling you to do that…