Ex-Bad Wolves Singer Tommy Vext to Sub In for Veteran Band’s Tour

Former Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext has landed a new gig, taking on vocals for Ill Nino during the band's upcoming European tour.

Though no explanation was offered, Ill Nino's current vocalist Marcos Leal will reportedly not be performing with the group on their upcoming dates, which begin Aug. 28 in Poznan, Poland. The shows will be part of the band's "25 Years of Latin Metal" tour. Dates currently run through Sept. 22 and ticketing can be found through the band's website.

The upcoming shows provide a bit of a full circle moment for Vext, as the singer has previously opened for Ill Nino when he was a teenager.

"We are excited to have Tommy perform with Ill Niño across all these European stages," stated Ill Nino's Dave Chavarri.

Ektomorf and Mind Incision will provide support on the run.

A Vext History

Vext has performed with a number of bands over the years. One of his earliest bands was Divine Heresy with Dino Cazares before he fronted Snot after the death of Lynn Strait. He's also spent time fronting Westfield Massacre, has filled in for Five Finger Death Punch and enjoyed his biggest success as the vocalist for Bad Wolves.

A bad split with Bad Wolves initially led to lawsuits between the two sides and earlier this year Bad Wolves served Vext with a legal notice that he was in violation of breaking the disparagement clause in their 2021 settlement.

In the time since his split with Bad Wolves, Vext has issued the Grand Theft Audio and Antarctica albums as well as the two-volume Uncovered set.