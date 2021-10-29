Bad Wolves and former lead singer Tommy Vext have settled their lawsuits with each other.

Over the summer, Vext filed suit against Bad Wolves' manager, Allen Kovac, the CEO and founder of Bad Wolves' record label, Better Noise Music. The musician also claimed Kovac used racist language around him and that there was a conspiracy to have him kicked out of the band. The next month, Better Noise sued Vext for copyright infringement.

Now, as Billboard reported on Thursday (Oct. 28), the Bad Wolves/Better Noise camp and Vext have settled their legal differences. The group can now continue to release music and tour under the Bad Wolves name, and Vext is able to release new music independently or with another label. Other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

A joint statement issued by the two parties said, "Bad Wolves and its co-founder John Boecklin, alongside their label Better Noise, manager 10th Street Entertainment, and publisher 5-19, have collectively resolved their disputes with Tommy Vext. A partnership can sometimes lead to divorce. Artists have creative differences and argue over songs, credits, and much more; however, if both sides believe in their own talents, they find a path to go their separate ways."

It continued, "This is a settlement with no winners and no losers; it’s beneficial to everyone in order to move on and bury the hatchet. This is a new beginning and a bright future for all those concerned. We’re all excited to get back to what’s important, and that’s the music. Bad Wolves and Tommy wish each other the best going forward, and ask that their fans respect this decision."

Bad Wolves' first album with their new singer, Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz, emerged on Friday. Titled Dear Monsters, it contains September's lead single "Lifeline" as well as the follow-up song "House of Cards." Vext parted ways with Bad Wolves at the start of this year.

Better Noise is the current name for the rock label formerly known as Eleven Seven. Until 2019, the outfit traded as Eleven Seven Label Group, with Eleven Seven, Better Noise and Five Seven as imprints.