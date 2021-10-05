Bad Wolves Get Heavy On Second ‘Dear Monsters’ Single ‘House of Cards’

With their new album Dear Monsters set to arrive at the end of the month, Bad Wolves have unleashed the album's hard-hitting second single, "House of Cards."

The track follows the music video for "Lifeline," which served up the first taste of new singer DL Laskiewicz, who replaced Tommy Vext after he left the group earlier this year in what has since amounted to a messy split with ongoing legal proceedings.

"House of Cards" immediately establishes itself as a heavier track than the first Dear Monsters offering, but still playfully doubles down on the energy once the chorus hits and is more reliant on punishing rhythms than melody. The most aggressive moments come in the back half of the song as Lasciewicz displays his capabilities as a more extreme vocalist, while a shred solo in tandem with the riffing style helps put some aspects firmly in modern metal territory.

Listen to the new song further down the page (lyrics via AZ Lyrics).

"DL is one of the most talented and hard-working people we have ever had the pleasure to know. He is a team player, a creative force, and overall a great human being who fits perfectly with our BW family. It feels incredible to be surrounded with such positive energy and the music we’ve made is certainly reflective of this new-found optimism and collaborative spirit. This new album shows a more cohesive and unique reflection of the band. There is a lot to prove and expectations are high with a new singer coming in. And we nailed it. We are sure you will agree that this is our best album yet," said the band of their new singer at the time Dear Monsters was originally announced.

Dear Monsters, Bad Wolves' third overall album and first since 2019's N.A.T.I.O.N., will be released on Oct. 29 through Better Noise Music. Pre-order your copy here.

Bad Wolves, "House of Cards" Lyrics

Shooting at the stars

But I don't wanna know and I don't want those scars

Leave it up to God

Remember that it might not care at all Galaxies aren't far

But in reality we will be torn apart

Leave it up to God

Remember that it might not care at all I don't wanna wait, I don't wanna go

I don't wanna wait, I don't wanna go

I don't wanna wait, I don't wanna go

I don't wanna wait, I don't wanna go Black lungs

Dark matter comes

Hold on

Better than an outcome

You can never outrun We land on

This house of cards

It's your fault

Better than an outcome

You can never outrun It's like crashing cars

But if the violent shows they always get applause

Does your heart need start

Sewn forever might get pulled apart Is there a point at all

You get back what you gave and then it's gone

Sell it all for parts

'Cause forever might get pulled apart I don't wanna wait, I don't wanna go

I don't wanna wait, I don't wanna go

I don't wanna wait, I don't wanna go

I don't wanna wait, I don't wanna go Black lungs

Dark matter comes

Hold on

Better than an outcome

You can never outrun We land on

This house of cards

It's your fault

Better than an outcome

You can never outrun Better than an outcome

You can never outrun

I will stop the sun

Fall out

Better than an outcome

You can never outrun Black lungs

Dark matter comes

Hold on Black lungs

Dark matter comes

Hold on

Better than an outcome

You can never outrun We land on

This house of cards

It's your fault

Better than an outcome

You can never outrun Better than an outcome

Better than an outcome

Better than an outcome

You can never outrun

Bad Wolves, "House of Cards"

Bad Wolves, Dear Monsters Album Art + Track Listing

Better Noise Music

01. “Sacred Kiss”

02. “Never Be the Same”

03. “Lifeline”

04. “Wildfire”

05. “Comatose”

06. “Gone”

07. “On the Case”

08. “If Tomorrow Never Comes”

09. “Springfield Summer”

10. “House of Cards”

11. “Classical”

12. “In the Middle”