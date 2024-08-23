13 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 16-22, 2024)

13 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 16-22, 2024)

Mauricio Santana / Frank Hoensch/Redferns / Ethan Miller, Getty Images

We're back with another 13 more rock and metal tours announced this past week.

Leading the way, we have two bands that are expanding upon their already scheduled 2024 touring. The Black Crowes had to readjust after tourmates Aerosmith announcing their retirement, but we now have a fully fleshed out tour run for the fall with the band rescheduling some shows and adding more new performances.

Jane's Addiction, meanwhile, were having such fun with Love and Rockets that they've since added six more shows to their tour leg. We've also got a new co-headlining run featuring veteran rock radio acts Bad Wolves and Pop Evil.

There's also a special celebration planned for the tenth anniversary of Emo Nite in Los Angeles among the new specialty performances planned.

Scroll below to see what all was announced this past week.

Aesthetic Perfection

Adrenaline PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 13 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Sebastian Bach

Mark Metcalfe, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: Ace Frehley, Tesla, Lita Ford
Ticketing Info

Bad Wolves / Pop Evil

Credit: Clay McBride / Nick Fancher
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - 30
Support Acts: Sierra Pilot, ONI
Ticketing Info

The Black Crowes

Josh Cheuse
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Dec. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Crown Magnetar

Cosa Nostra PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - Dec. 17
Support Acts: Extermination Dismemberment, Extortionist, Larcenia Roe, Atoll
Ticketing Info

The Dandy Warhols

Photo Credit: Lauren Krohn
loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 2 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Earthside

Mascot Label Group / Photo by Justin Borucki
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 5
Support Acts: Soen, Leprous
Ticketing Info

Hulder

Liana Rakijian
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - 26
Support Acts: One of Nine
Ticketing Info

Jane's Addiction

Courtesy of Jane's Addiction
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - 16
Support Acts: Love and Rockets
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Jane's Addiction Drop First Song With Classic Lineup in 34 Years

Self Deception

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Silly Goose

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 28 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Unity TX, Mugshot, Soulkeeper
Ticketing Info

The Story So Far

Eric Soucy
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 21 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: Superheaven, Koyo
Ticketing Info

Striker

Photo Credit: Dana Zuk
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - Dec. 8
Support Acts: Seven Kingdoms, Lutharo, Osyron
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Cooper Neill, Getty Images
loading...

* Emo Nite will celebrate their tenth anniversary with a weekend long celebration in Los Angeles Dec. 7 and 8. Dec. 7 will feature a pre-party at the Echoplex. Then on Dec. 8 look for live bands, special performances, guest DJs and a carnival theme featuring rides, games, prizes, food trucks, memories and more taking over The Palladium inside and outside.
Ticketing Info

*Misery Signals have added a new show the day prior to the farewell performance. The penultimate concert will take place Oct. 18 at the Starlite Room in Edmonton, Alberta. Comeback Kid, Undying and ArtsMajor will provide support.
Ticketing Info

The Union Underground will return for a one-off Halloween performance at The 44 in Glendale, Arizona.
Ticketing Info

2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

Here is your guide to the big rock and metal tours taking place in 2024.

Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Filed Under: Aesthetic Perfection, Bad Wolves, Crown Magnetar, Earthside, Emo Nite, Hulder, Jane's Addiction, Misery Signals, Pop Evil, Sebastian Bach, Self Deception, Silly Goose, Striker, The Black Crowes, The Dandy Warhols, The Story So Far, The Union Underground
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire