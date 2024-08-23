We're back with another 13 more rock and metal tours announced this past week.

Leading the way, we have two bands that are expanding upon their already scheduled 2024 touring. The Black Crowes had to readjust after tourmates Aerosmith announcing their retirement, but we now have a fully fleshed out tour run for the fall with the band rescheduling some shows and adding more new performances.

Jane's Addiction, meanwhile, were having such fun with Love and Rockets that they've since added six more shows to their tour leg. We've also got a new co-headlining run featuring veteran rock radio acts Bad Wolves and Pop Evil.

There's also a special celebration planned for the tenth anniversary of Emo Nite in Los Angeles among the new specialty performances planned.

Scroll below to see what all was announced this past week.

Aesthetic Perfection

aesthetic perfection Adrenaline PR loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 13 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Sebastian Bach

sebastian bach Mark Metcalfe, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Dec. 14

Support Acts: Ace Frehley, Tesla, Lita Ford

Ticketing Info

Bad Wolves / Pop Evil

bad wolves and pop evil Credit: Clay McBride / Nick Fancher loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - 30

Support Acts: Sierra Pilot, ONI

Ticketing Info

The Black Crowes

Josh Cheuse Josh Cheuse loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Dec. 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Crown Magnetar

crown magnetar Cosa Nostra PR loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - Dec. 17

Support Acts: Extermination Dismemberment, Extortionist, Larcenia Roe, Atoll

Ticketing Info

The Dandy Warhols

the dandy warhols Photo Credit: Lauren Krohn loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 2 - 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Earthside

earthside Mascot Label Group / Photo by Justin Borucki loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 5

Support Acts: Soen, Leprous

Ticketing Info

Hulder

Hulder 2024 press photo Liana Rakijian loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - 26

Support Acts: One of Nine

Ticketing Info

Jane's Addiction

jane's addiction 2024 Courtesy of Jane's Addiction loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - 16

Support Acts: Love and Rockets

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Jane's Addiction Drop First Song With Classic Lineup in 34 Years

Self Deception

self deception Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Silly Goose

silly goose Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 28 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: Unity TX, Mugshot, Soulkeeper

Ticketing Info

The Story So Far

the story so far Eric Soucy loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 21 - Dec. 14

Support Acts: Superheaven, Koyo

Ticketing Info

Striker

striker Photo Credit: Dana Zuk loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - Dec. 8

Support Acts: Seven Kingdoms, Lutharo, Osyron

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

concert crowd Cooper Neill, Getty Images loading...

* Emo Nite will celebrate their tenth anniversary with a weekend long celebration in Los Angeles Dec. 7 and 8. Dec. 7 will feature a pre-party at the Echoplex. Then on Dec. 8 look for live bands, special performances, guest DJs and a carnival theme featuring rides, games, prizes, food trucks, memories and more taking over The Palladium inside and outside.

Ticketing Info

*Misery Signals have added a new show the day prior to the farewell performance. The penultimate concert will take place Oct. 18 at the Starlite Room in Edmonton, Alberta. Comeback Kid, Undying and ArtsMajor will provide support.

Ticketing Info

* The Union Underground will return for a one-off Halloween performance at The 44 in Glendale, Arizona.

Ticketing Info