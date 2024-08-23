13 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 16-22, 2024)
We're back with another 13 more rock and metal tours announced this past week.
Leading the way, we have two bands that are expanding upon their already scheduled 2024 touring. The Black Crowes had to readjust after tourmates Aerosmith announcing their retirement, but we now have a fully fleshed out tour run for the fall with the band rescheduling some shows and adding more new performances.
Jane's Addiction, meanwhile, were having such fun with Love and Rockets that they've since added six more shows to their tour leg. We've also got a new co-headlining run featuring veteran rock radio acts Bad Wolves and Pop Evil.
There's also a special celebration planned for the tenth anniversary of Emo Nite in Los Angeles among the new specialty performances planned.
Scroll below to see what all was announced this past week.
Aesthetic Perfection
Tour Dates: Sept. 13 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Sebastian Bach
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: Ace Frehley, Tesla, Lita Ford
Ticketing Info
Bad Wolves / Pop Evil
Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - 30
Support Acts: Sierra Pilot, ONI
Ticketing Info
The Black Crowes
Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Dec. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Crown Magnetar
Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - Dec. 17
Support Acts: Extermination Dismemberment, Extortionist, Larcenia Roe, Atoll
Ticketing Info
The Dandy Warhols
Tour Dates: Dec. 2 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Earthside
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 5
Support Acts: Soen, Leprous
Ticketing Info
Hulder
Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - 26
Support Acts: One of Nine
Ticketing Info
Jane's Addiction
Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - 16
Support Acts: Love and Rockets
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: Jane's Addiction Drop First Song With Classic Lineup in 34 Years
Self Deception
Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Silly Goose
Tour Dates: Sept. 28 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Unity TX, Mugshot, Soulkeeper
Ticketing Info
The Story So Far
Tour Dates: Nov. 21 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: Superheaven, Koyo
Ticketing Info
Striker
Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - Dec. 8
Support Acts: Seven Kingdoms, Lutharo, Osyron
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Emo Nite will celebrate their tenth anniversary with a weekend long celebration in Los Angeles Dec. 7 and 8. Dec. 7 will feature a pre-party at the Echoplex. Then on Dec. 8 look for live bands, special performances, guest DJs and a carnival theme featuring rides, games, prizes, food trucks, memories and more taking over The Palladium inside and outside.
Ticketing Info
*Misery Signals have added a new show the day prior to the farewell performance. The penultimate concert will take place Oct. 18 at the Starlite Room in Edmonton, Alberta. Comeback Kid, Undying and ArtsMajor will provide support.
Ticketing Info
* The Union Underground will return for a one-off Halloween performance at The 44 in Glendale, Arizona.
Ticketing Info
2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff