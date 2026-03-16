VOTE: Better Black Crowes Album — ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ vs. ‘A Pound of Feathers’

What is the better Black Crowes album — Shake Your Money Maker or A Pound of Feathers? It's a battle of old vs. new as this week's Chuck's Fight Club pits the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominated act's first and most recent records against each other.

What can't be said about The Black Crowes' Shake Your Money Maker album? At the time it came about, it sparked a bit of a blues rock revival that earned them a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. The album yielded the big hits "She Talks to Angels" and their cover of Otis Redding's "Hard to Handle," while also delivering such fan favorites as "Seeing Things," "Jealous Again" and "Twice as Hard." It's a five-times platinum album and kicked off their career in grand fashion.

But while there's a lot of love for Shake Your Money Maker, The Black Crowes have been doing some of their best work since brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reunited the band. Their latest, A Pound of Feathers, is off to a solid start. The album features the singles "Profane Prophecy" and "It's Like That," both songs that strike that blues rock chord in all the right places. And with tracks such as "Pharmacy Chronicles," "Cruel Streak" and "High & Lonesome," there's plenty of quality deeper into the record.

READ MORE: Rich Robinson Says Everything 'Seems a Little More Exciting' With 'A Pound of Feathers' Album

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.