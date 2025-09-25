Singer of 1995’s Biggest Selling Album Unites With Two Rock Hall-Nominated Musicians in New Supergroup

It's time to get to know Howl Owl Howl, the supergroup featuring a Rock Hall bassist, a Rock Hall-nominated drummer and the singer of 1995's biggest selling album. The group is ramping up to a late fall tour in support of new music including their first single that's arriving on Halloween.

Who Are Howl Owl Howl?

The members of Howl Owl Howl have quite the resume and a wealth of success throughout the '90s.

The band's frontman is Hootie & the Blowfish vocalist Darius Rucker, who is best known for their massively successful debut album, Cracked Rear View, which sold over 7 million albums in 1995 and has gone on to achieve double diamond status with over 22 million albums sold in the U.S.

Rucker has spent time off and on with Hootie and the Blowfish in recent years, while also establishing himself as a solo artist in the country world.

The group also features bassist and co-vocalist Mike Mills of R.E.M. fame. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group got their start in the '80s, but became massively successful in the '90s with their Out of Time, Automatic for the People and Monster albums among others.

Completing the trio is drummer Steve Gorman who found most of his success as a member of The Black Crowes. The band enjoyed breakout success in 1990 with their Shake Your Money Maker album. The group remained a prominent band through the decade with The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, Amorica, Three Snakes and a Charm and By Your Side albums and were a 2025 nominated act for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

What the Band Members Had to Say About Howl Owl Howl

In their bio, the group's music is described as "Infusing roots rock with an open-minded alternative flair."

“It feels great to be singing with a rock band again. It’s like buddies getting together, but also getting to play with your idols,” Rucker shared of the new group. “The stuff we’re writing is so different than anything I’ve tried to do before.”

“You never can explain band chemistry,” Mills added. “We all like each other. And we all admire each other musically. All those things come together and if it weren’t fun, we wouldn’t be doing it.”

The group is set to drop their first new song, "My Cologne," on Halloween. That will soon be followed by their first extended touring starring on Nov. 3 in Indianapolis.

“We’re finally going to get to plug in and let it rip a little bit,” Gorman says. The band is reportedly planning to play a set featuring original material plus two songs apiece from their respective pre-existing bands.

The band's formation dates back to 2019 when Gorman pulled the trio together for a Nashville benefit performance. By 2021, the three musicians decided to try out working together musically.

“The concept from day one was, ‘Let’s just write a bunch of songs together and see what we think, see if there’s anything cool that comes from it’ – there was no grand design beyond that,” Gorman says. “And then we all hit this realization of, ‘This is actually really good! I think we’ve caught something.’”

“I hope people listen to this and realize it’s just three old rock & roll friends that started hanging out,” Rucker adds.

“We all truly dig the record. We knew it would be fun and we knew it would be cool and all those things, but this is beyond that,” Gorman concludes. “This is a record we would feel when we were much younger. This is a record we’d be proud of in any of our other bands.”

Where Can I See Howl Owl Howl?

The group has announced their first leg of tour dates. As previously stated, they'll kick things off Nov. 3 in Indianapolis at The Vogue. Additional dates are booked through Nov. 15 at Atlanta's Variety Playhouse. Stay tuned to the band's website for details on how to get tickets for the shows. All dates can be seen below.

Howl Owl Howl 2025 Tour Dates

Nov. 3 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Nov. 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

Nov. 6 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Nov. 7 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony

Nov. 8 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Nov. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Nov. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Nov. 14 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Nov. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse