What songs were rocking college rock radio back in 1986? Let's take a closer look.

As we hop in the way-back machine, we're taking you to a time in which being an alt-rock band meant you didn't necessarily have a clear path to mainstream success. The 1980s had a bit of an airplay hierarchy and for those acts that weren't pop or had a clearly defined rock sound, you were often left to prove it in the world of college radio before the big stations granted you access.

From the late '70s through the '80s, what we now known as alt-rock or modern rock was not really a commercially viable format. But plenty of college stations loved playing tastemakers and giving some of these underground bands a chance. And in 1986, that meant you already had college rock radio stars such as R.E.M., The Smiths and Husker Du co-existing with newcomers like The Smithereens and World Party.

READ MORE: WTF Is College Rock? — 10 Songs That Defined the Pre-Grunge Alternative Rock Era

It was a decade of college rock that leaned heavy on '80s British new wave, electro rock and jangle pop, with some post-punk thrown in for good measure.

So join us as we take a trip back to 1986 when college rock radio was cultivating some of the stars of tomorrow. And below the gallery, check out a list of college rock radio acts that went on to become huge success stories.

20 Songs That Shaped College Rock Radio in 1986 In 1986's college rock underground, these songs were laying the groundwork for bigger things ahead for most of these bands. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

10 College Rock Bands That Eventually Found Massive Success College rock specialized in introducing great talent that mainstream stations. In some cases, some of their discoveries eclipsed college rock into becoming massive bands. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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