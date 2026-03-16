Enter to Win Signed Vinyl + Concert Tickets From the Black Crowes!

The Black Crowes recently celebrated the release of their latest studio album, A Pound of Feathers, and we have your chance win an autographed copy of it on vinyl — and more!

A Pound of Feathers marks the Black Crowes' 10th album and serves as the follow-up to 2024's Happiness Bastards. It's already been a big year for the Black Crowes as they have also been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On top of that, they are getting ready to hit the road for their Southern Hospitality Tour and they even have four dates supporting Guns N' Roses on their upcoming world tour.

The Black Crowes Contest — Autographed Vinyl + Concert Tickets

With all the excitement around the Black Crowes, we are beyond thrilled to give you the chance to win a killer prize pack from the band!

Five winners will be randomly selected to win the following prizes from the Black Crowes:

One pair of tickets to a Black Crowes show on the Southern Hospitality Tour (winner will be responsible for travel/related expenses)

One autographed vinyl copy of A Pound of Feathers

One vinyl copy of Happiness Bastards

Out of those five winners, one lucky person will also get a full VIP package for the Black Crowes concert they're attending. This includes:

One pair of premium reserved tickets located in the first 15 rows

Exclusive Black Crowes + Whiskey Myers VIP merchandise pack including: Limited-edition harmonica Whiskey glass Flask Collectible challenge coin Commemorative tour laminate



Enter to win in the form below. The contest starts Monday March 16 and will end at 11:59PM ET on Friday March 20.

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