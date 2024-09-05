Here are Doc Coyle's five favorite rock and metal covers of classic hit songs, in celebration of the rocker's own debut cover song of a massive Aerosmith track.

There's probably a ton of covers that pop into your mind here, so let's see what his top picks are.

But first...

About Doc Coyle

You know him from God Forbid and Bad Wolves and you may have even seen him onstage touring with Ice Nine Kills!

A veteran of the metal scene and all-around totally nice guy, Coyle has branched out with his first-ever solo release by way of a cover of the Aerosmith classic "Livin' on the Edge." And the music video features some imagery you may recognize if you're a movie buff as the musician puts his own spin on Falling Down.

Fun fact: The Iron Maiden song "Man on the Edge" was based off this movie!

Covers of such monumental songs will always be a source of intrigue — will it be a faithful recreation or one that takes certain liberties with a completely fresh take?

Coyle's version falls into the latter category, adopting a modern hard rock sound to thrust this 1993 smash hit off Aerosmith's Get a Grip straight into the present day.

Listen and watch the music video directly below.

Doc Coyle, "Livin' on the Edge" (Aerosmith Cover)

Doc Coyle's Five Favorite Rock + Metal Covers of Classic Hit Songs

Metallica, "Turn The Page" (Bob Seger)

I have often argued that Metallica are the greatest cover band of all time, for the simple fact that they make cover songs sound like Metallica songs and, in most cases, improve on the originals.

It's very difficult to outdo Bob Seger, but with tracks such as "Turn The Page" and "Whiskey In the Jar", Metallica showed their chops go beyond just reimagining NWOBM thrashers. Great cover songs are history teachers and Metallica can expose new audiences to classic artists.

And they did just that — masterfully.

Nine Inch Nails, "Dead Souls" (Joy Division)

As a child of the '90s, the seminal goth rite of passage, The Crow (both the film and soundtrack) are indelibly ingrained in my psyche. Nine Inch Nails pulled off the ever-elusive task of performing a song so in sync with their DNA, that I didn't know for years that it was not a NIN original, but a Joy Division song.

This version takes the jangly college rock charm of the original and turns the indifference into downtrodden and purposeful spit and vinegar.

It's a standout track on a compilation filled with standout tracks.

Killswitch Engage, "Holy Diver" (Dio)

Killswitch Engage was the last band I ever thought would record a cover song, let alone one of the most famous classic metal songs of all time.

And they did it without compromising what makes Killswitch who they are. It's got all the signature moves — harmonized guitars, metalcore screams and even a breakdown.

I highly recommend watching the hilarious music video that embraces the cheese and is emblematic of this band's personality. They always have fun and never take themselves too seriously.

Cave In, "N.I.B." (Black Sabbath)

This may be a bit of a deep cut because this song was difficult to find for a long time. I think I discovered it on some Relapse Records compilation.

Cave In are one of my favorite bands and they went through a phase doing a series of wonderful covers including Bad Bains, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.

Covering Sabbath is always risky because the original versions are sacrosanct. But Cave In applied a delicate touch that infused their space rock wizardry with a heartfelt vocal performance by Stephen Brodsky and that Massachusetts hardcore knack for properly laying down a heavy groove.

Shinedown, "Simple Man" (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

I was on tour with my old band God Forbid in 2004. On an off-date from Ozzfest at a radio festival in Virginia Beach called Lunatic Luau, I was walking through the main stage and stopped dead in my tracks.

I heard Shinedown playing this song and vocalist Brent Smith singing his ass off to "Simple Man." I was blown away. I had never heard of the band, but they immediately had my respect.

This band conjured the soul of the song and you simply connect with the emotion that is still relevant all these later.

Follow Doc Coyle on Instagram, X and Facebook and tune in to his 'The Ex-Man Podcast' at these locations.