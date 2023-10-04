Bad Wolves’ Doc Coyle Discusses New Album, ‘Die About It’ – ‘We Cover a Lot of Ground’

With their new album, Die About It, set for release on Nov. 3 and an upcoming North American tour supporting Bush, Bad Wolves are very busy this year. For guitarist and founding member Doc Coyle, the busyness has been a bit of a surprise.

"It was just all unexpected," he admitted to Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights Tuesday night (Oct. 3). "What I originally thought, I thought this was going to be a chill year. I just got engaged, we were maybe looking to move and maybe get married and kind of, you know, do normal human people activities."

The chill year quickly became a nonstop one for Coyle as he was not only immersed in all things Bad Wolves, but he also stepped in to play guitar for Ice Nine Kills on several of their shows.

"Bad Wolves and Ice Nine share a management company and a lawyer," Coyle explained. "I'm also just friends with a lot of those guys and they had the situation with Dan Sugarman, their lead guitarist, having some health issues."

Even though it was unexpected and threw a wrench into Coyle's plans, as he put it, "When someone says, 'Hey, you want to go on the Metallica stadium tour? You just say yes and figure it out."

What Fans Can Expect From Bad Wolves' New Album, Die About It

Bad Wolves' new album, Die About It, marks their fourth full-length record. They've already released three songs from it, including the title track, "Bad Friend" and "Legends Never Die."

For fans anticipating what the rest of Die About It will sound like, Coyle shared a bit of insight.

"It definitely builds off Dear Monsters," he explained, "but it has a bit more teeth. I think one of the things we tried to do with this one was just do some different things. I think it's very easy to get caught in a formula, especially when formulas tend to work."

As he thought about whether or not a song like "Legends Never Die" represents the entire album, he told Chuck he wasn't sure.

"It's hard to say. I think there's a lot going on on the record ... We cover a lot of ground and I'm excited for people to hear it. I almost feel like when you have a couple of singles, it's really only telling a very small piece of the story. When you listen to the full album, you get the textures and you get the full energy of where, collectively, a group of people were at at that period of time. So yeah, I'm really looking forward to people hearing the whole thing."

What Else Did Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he stresses out over the sequencing of albums

How KILLBOY got involved with the track "It's You"

What it was like getting the call to tour with Bush

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

