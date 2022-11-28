Metallica Announce World Tour Dates With Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch + More
Metallica have just announced a giant run of world tour dates for 2023 and 2024. The band will play two shows in each city they visit (four shows in Mexico City) with different opening acts on Night 1 and Night 2.
In Europe, Night 1 opening acts will be Architects and Mammoth WVH, while Night 2 will feature Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills. In North America, Night 1 will feature Pantera and Mammoth WVH, while Night 2 will boast Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
Metallica also just announced their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, and debuted the old-school sounding song, "Lux Aeterna." The 12-track, 77-minute album, produced by Greg Feldman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, is set to arrive on April 14, 2023, and serves as the successor to 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.
See the full list of dates below.
METALLICA
M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024
April 27, 2023 - Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
April 29, 2023 - Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
May 17, 2023 - Paris FR @ Stade de France*
May 19, 2023 - Paris FR @ Stade de France
May 26, 2023 - Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
May 28, 2023 - Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
June 16, 2023 - Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium**
June 18, 2023 - Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
Aug. 4, 2023 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 13, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 18, 2023 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 20, 2023 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 25, 2023 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 27, 2023 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 1, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Sept. 3, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Nov. 3, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center
Nov. 5, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center
Nov. 10, 2023 - Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Nov. 12, 2023 - Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
May 24, 2024 - Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
May 26, 2024 - Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
June 7, 2024 - Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 9, 2024 - Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 14, 2024 - Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
June 16, 2024 - Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
July 5, 2024 - Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 7, 2024 - Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 12, 2024 - Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
July 14, 2024 - Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Aug. 2, 2024 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 4, 2024 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 11, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 23, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 25, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 30, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 1, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 20, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol***
Sept. 22, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 27, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol***
Sept. 29, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City