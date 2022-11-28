Metallica Announce World Tour Dates With Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch + More

Metallica have just announced a giant run of world tour dates for 2023 and 2024. The band will play two shows in each city they visit (four shows in Mexico City) with different opening acts on Night 1 and Night 2.

In Europe, Night 1 opening acts will be Architects and Mammoth WVH, while Night 2 will feature Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills. In North America, Night 1 will feature Pantera and Mammoth WVH, while Night 2 will boast Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

Metallica also just announced their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, and debuted the old-school sounding song, "Lux Aeterna." The 12-track, 77-minute album, produced by Greg Feldman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, is set to arrive on April 14, 2023, and serves as the successor to 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.

See the full list of dates below.

METALLICA

M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024

April 27, 2023 - Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

April 29, 2023 - Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

May 17, 2023 - Paris FR @ Stade de France*

May 19, 2023 - Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 26, 2023 - Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

May 28, 2023 - Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

June 16, 2023 - Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium**

June 18, 2023 - Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 4, 2023 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 13, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 18, 2023 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20, 2023 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 25, 2023 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 27, 2023 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 1, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Nov. 3, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

Nov. 5, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

Nov. 10, 2023 - Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Nov. 12, 2023 - Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 24, 2024 - Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

May 26, 2024 - Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

June 7, 2024 - Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 9, 2024 - Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 14, 2024 - Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

June 16, 2024 - Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

July 5, 2024 - Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 7, 2024 - Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 12, 2024 - Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

July 14, 2024 - Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Aug. 2, 2024 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 4, 2024 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 11, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 25, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 30, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 1, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 20, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol***

Sept. 22, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 27, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol***

Sept. 29, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City