Metallica Announce New Album ’72 Seasons’, Debut Old School Sounding Song ‘Lux Aeterna’

Metal legends Metallica have just announced their new studio album, 72 Seasons, and have debuted the old school sounding new song, "Lux Aeterna."

The 12-track, 77-minute album, produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, is set to arrive on April 14, 2023, and serves as the successor to 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry," comments Hetfield.

Watch the music video for "Lux Aeterna" further down the page, where you will also find the 72 Seasons album artwork and 2023 and 2024 tour dates.

Metallica, "Lux Aeterna" Lyrics

Anticipation

In domination

A sea of hearts beat as one, unified

Magnification

All generations

Approaching thunder awaiting the light Full speed or nothing

Full speed or nothing Lux Æterna

Lux Æterna Exhilaration

Frenzied sensation

Kindred alliance connected inside

Commiseration

Sonic salvation

Cast out the demons that strangle your life Full speed or nothing

Full speed or nothing Lux Æterna

Lux Æterna Lux Æterna Emancipation

Kill isolation

Never alone for the feelings alike

Amplification

Lightning the nation

Never alive more

Than right here tonight Full speed or nothing

Full speed or nothing Lux Æterna

Lux Æterna Light it

Metallica, "Lux Aeterna" Music Video

Metallica, 72 Seasons Album Art

Metallica, '72 Seasons' Blackened loading...

Metallica 2023 / 2024 Tour Dates

April 27, 2023 - Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

April 29, 2023 - Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

May 17, 2023 - Paris FR @ Stade de France*

May 19, 2023 - Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 26, 2023 - Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

May 28, 2023 - Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

June 16, 2023 - Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium**

June 18, 2023 - Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 4, 2023 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 13, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 18, 2023 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20, 2023 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 25, 2023 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 27, 2023 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 1, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Nov. 3, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

Nov. 5, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

Nov. 10, 2023 - Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Nov. 12, 2023 - Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 24, 2024 - Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

May 26, 2024 - Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

June 7, 2024 - Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 9, 2024 - Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 14, 2024 - Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

June 16, 2024 - Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

July 5, 2024 - Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 7, 2024 - Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 12, 2024 - Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

July 14, 2024 - Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Aug. 2, 2024 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 4, 2024 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 11, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 25, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 30, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 1, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 20, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol***

Sept. 22, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 27, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol***

Sept. 29, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City