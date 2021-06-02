Bad Wolves will be moving forward after their split with singer Tommy Vext earlier this year, announcing that Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz will take over as their new lead singer.

DL is best known for his stint as a guitarist for Acacia Strain between 2001 and 2013, but he's also worked with All That Remains, Legion and For the Fallen Dreams. The musician also collaborated with Bad Wolves on their 2019 album N.A.T.I.O.N., which was the start of their working relationship.

Bad Wolves announced their new vocalist on social media with the following statement:

We are excited to officially announce that Bad Wolves has a new singer -Daniel “DL” Lasckiewicz. DL is a tremendous songwriter and singer, and we can confidently say that the album we are working on, titled Dear Monsters, is the best Bad Wolves album to date. DL is one of the most talented and hard-working people we have ever had the pleasure to know. He is a team player, a creative force, and overall a great human being who fits perfectly with our BW family. It feels incredible to be surrounded with such positive energy and the music we’ve made is certainly reflective of this new-found optimism and collaborative spirit. This new album shows a more cohesive and unique reflection of the band. There is a lot to prove and expectations are high with a new singer coming in. And we nailed it. The songs speak for themselves, and if you’re a Bad Wolves fan we know you won’t be disappointed. So much has happened since Tommy publicly quit Bad Wolves a few months ago - and we disagree with the validity of much of what he has said publicly about our parting of ways - but we would prefer to not look back on the past and instead focus on this new chapter. And most importantly, we’d like to let the music speak for itself. Thanks for believing in Bad Wolves and please join us in welcoming DL to the family. We can’t wait for you to hear what’s coming. John, Doc, Chris, Kyle & DL

Tommy Vext and Bad Wolves went their separate ways in January, with the band confirming that they intended to continue and sharing that they were grateful for Vext's contributions. Fans initially speculated that Vext's conservative views led to the divide but the singer was also involved in a lawsuit with former girlfriend Whitney Johns, as well, last December. Johns was eventually granted a domestic violence restraining order against the singer.

After the split, Vext urged his supporters not to cyberbully the band. Meanwhile, the band elaborated on the split revealing that it was not about "cancel culture." However, Vext later launched a GoFundMe for his new solo project and claimed that his outspoken comments had led a cancel culture backlash that threatened to destroy his career.

Bad Wolves are currently recording their third studio album with DL in place as their new vocalist. The record is expected to be released later this year.

