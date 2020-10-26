Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext has voiced his support for President Donald Trump's re-election in 2020 — in no uncertain terms.

And while the rocker's decision might not surprise listeners familiar with the Bad Wolves frontman's more fringe political leanings, Vext said in a Sunday (Oct. 25) update to social media that he reached it following "months of research, debate, observations and praying."

Of course, the musician also cited "big tech censorship, Antifa, mainstream media, Hollywood elitists and BLM's outright hypocritical barbarism and a complete lack of trust in sleepy joe" in his latest screed. It accompanied a very thirsty selfie of the rocker sporting a red MAGA cap.

The Bad Wolves singer's post also included a quote from Terminator 2's Sarah Conner (Linda Hamilton). It followed a promise from Vext never to "cower under the shadow of cancel culture and digital bullying."

To that effect, the musician argued ahead of time that his views would come under fire. That much should be clear to Vext, the rocker who had to clarify his stance on racism earlier this year after he used a marker presentation on social media to claim that racism doesn't exist and is a "manufactured" construct.

"I know this means I'll be shadowbanned," Vext said in Sunday's message. "I know some fans will boycott the band. More [than] likely the Rock media will have a field day telling its readers how a black man should vote."

Ok, so after months of research, debate, observations and praying I have made a decision. It was not easy, many times I thought I might be going the way of Libertarian electorate. But at the end of the day it is clear that there is only one choice that means saving our country from the tyranny, censorship & subjugation

of the far left.

I know this means I'll be shadow banned.

I know some fans will boycott the band. More them likely the Rock media will have a field day telling its readers how a black man should vote. Some will unfollow me. Maybe I will loose money, business deals, & credibility with the gate keepers in my industry.

Bit I will not cower under the shadow of cancel culture and digital bullying.

We are living in a time where we have allowed professional pretenders to dictate our morals and values. And now because of big tech censorship, Antifa, mainstream media, Hollywood elitists and BLM's outright hypocritical barbarism & a complete lack of trust in sleepy joe I am publicly endorsing @realdonaldtrump for president of the United States Of America To quote Linda Hamilton in Terminator 2

'Of all the would-be fathers who came and went over the years, this thing, this machine was the only one who measured up. In an insane world, it was the sanest choice.' God Bless you all & God Bless America.

