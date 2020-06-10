Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext has shared a conspiracy-laden video in which he espouses dubious views about the Black Lives Matter movement and civil unrest in the U.S. following the killing of George Floyd in police custody. In the clip, the musician calls racism a "manufactured" media construct.

Using colorful markers, Vext invokes many right-wing theories involving paid protestors, Hillary Clinton, Antifa, billionaire investor George Soros and the nation's media. As recently shown by the Anti-Defamation League, conspiracy theories surrounding Soros saw a surge following Floyd's death.

Watch Vext's video from Monday (June 8) down toward the bottom of this post.

Throughout the Bad Wolves member's presentation, he underscores a belief that Black Lives Matter demonstrations are being infiltrated by outside agents — whom he identifies as "Antifa" — to sabotage the movement.

"You have Antifa who is paid for by George Soros," Vext says in the clip. "These are highly trained, professional rioters and escalators. So they move in and disperse throughout all the different riots, right? And then The Clinton Foundation pumps money into promoting this stuff on social media."

He continues, "The same people who instigate the event, organize the protest and escalate the protest make money off the African-American community's outrage and further deplete the morality of the United States."

But perhaps the most shocking notion from Vext comes from his insistence that racism doesn't exist in the first place. Pointing to his worldliness as a touring musician, the rocker holds that racial prejudice is fictitious.

"We have turned into this — citizens policing other citizens over a veil of racism that doesn't exist," Vext offers. "I'm African-American … I've grown up in this country and I have not experienced actual racism. I've spent 20 years traveling through 48 states and … 50 countries all over the world. We don't have a problem with race here."

He adds, "It's all manufactured."